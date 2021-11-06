Perfect scores
• Hooters of Alcoa Bar, 1094 Hunters Crossing
• Kinder Care Learning Center #301403 Food Service, 1752 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
Midland Restaurant, 155 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 92. Violations: Food-contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Hooters Of Alcoa, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive Alcoa: 96. Violations: Wiping cloths not properly used and stored; plumbing not installed and proper backflow devices used; physical facilities not installed, maintained, and clean.
• Waterfront Bar & Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• New Providence Head Start Food Service, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Trailhead Steakhouse, 7839 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 95. Violations: Insects, rodents and animals present; utensils, equipment and linens nopt properly stored, dried, handled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; inadequate ventilation and lighting and designated areas used.
• Mexican Buffet, 8123 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 89. Violations: Insects, rodents, and animals present; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried, handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; pPlumbing not installed and proper backflow devices used; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and facilities maintained; inadequate ventilation and lighting and designated areas used.
• Wendy’s 12502, 1771 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned.
