Perfect scores
• Wiener Wagon Mobile Unit, 1423 Anderson Ave., Maryville
• Tri Hop Brewery, 205 Court St., Maryville
• Just Say Queso Mobile Unit, 3560 Big Springs Road, Maryville
Violations
• Midland Restaurant, 155 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 95. Violations: Wiping cloths improperly used and stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; garbage/refuse improperly disposed and facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Asia Cafe Express, 2025 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and used; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Cheddar’s #2143, 250 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa: 93. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; gloves not used properly; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; plumbing not properly installed with improper backflow devices; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Hot Rods 50’s Diner, 373 Hannum St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: In-use utensils improperly stored.
• Amici, 1420 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: In-use utensils improperly stored.
• Mama’s Kountry Kitchen, 10231 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 97. Violations: Utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Pearson’s Dining, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 92. Violations: Improper date marking and disposition; wiping cloths no properly used and stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Issac’s, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: Food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
