Violations
• Ed Barrill Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 93. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; hot and cold water not available; issues with plumbing and proper backflow devices.
• The Abbey, 7765 River Road Townsend: 99. Violation: Utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled.
• Smokin' Joe's Barbecue, 7753 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: Thermometers not provided or accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; inadequate ventilation and lighting.
• Waffle House #102, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Wiping cloths not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 E. Hunt Road, Maryville,: 96. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned; garbage/refuse not properly disposed of or facilities maintained.
• Texas Roadhouse, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 97. Violations: Wiping cloths not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried, handled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Ming Tree Restaurant, 2754 Alcoa Highway, Suite A, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• Cruisin' Cuisine Mobile Unit, 2831 Topside Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used or test strips; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• BurgerRito, 2735 Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
