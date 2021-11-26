Perfect scores
• Good Hombres Tacos, Tortas & Mobile Unit, 4030 Airport Highway, Louisville
Violations
• Asian Buffet, 1054 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa: 95. Violations: In-use utensil not properly stored; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; plumbing not installed and improper backflow devices; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned.
• Popeye's 11158, 835 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, or with test strips.
• Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• La Frontera, 908 Hillside Drive Louisville: 92. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, or with test strips; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
