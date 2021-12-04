Perfect scores
• The Walnut Kitchen Bar, 606 High St., Maryville
• Rasha’s Dishes and More, 2916 Louisville Road, Louisville
• Pistol Creek Eats Mobile Unit, 606 Cardinal St., Maryville
• Broadway Social, 102 E. Harper Ave., Maryville
• Round 6 Brewery, 427 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville
Violations
• The Walnut Kitchen, 606 High St. Maryville: 99. Violation: Nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• Lemon Grass, 912 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; in-use utensil not properly stored; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
