The Blount County Highway Department intends to start work on a “very aggressive” program of work for the rest of 2023 after a February county commission decision gave the department permission to spend $3.8 million to repave roads.
County engineer Chico Messer told The Daily Times in an interview that the department’s work for the rest of the year is set. In addition to repaving and striping efforts, highway officials have scheduled work on several bridges and slips.
The commission voted Feb. 16 in favor of appropriating $3.8 million from the highway department’s fund balance for asphalt hot mix to be used for paving county roads. Additionally, if the commission signs off during a March meeting, the department could also use a total of $984,712 in highway funding to address slope failure on certain roads and reconstruct a closed bridge on Big Springs Road.
Rebuild bridges
The highway department shut the Big Springs Road bridge to traffic Feb. 13, citing “settlement in the road surface.” Before the closure, highway officials had noted that the bridge, which runs over Gallagher Creek in Friendsville, needed to be replaced, and got permission to spend money from the department’s fund balance to replace it.
The bridge dates back to the 1930s, and two streams converge at the inlet of the bridge. It’s barricaded to state standards, and highway officials have taken up the asphalt. The plan is to replace it with a clear span bridge. Highway officials are estimating that construction will take about six months to complete.
The highway department commissioned C2RL Inc., an Alcoa-based engineering firm, to perform an evaluation of the current structure. “That can be time consuming,” Messer noted. “You have to go through the state process because of the environmental implications.”
Afterwards, the firm will put together a demolition plan for the bridge and prepare an aquatic resource alteration permit. After approval, there’s a bid process for reconstruction and contracting.
Replacements for a girder bridge on Clover Hill Road and a Carrs Creek Road bridge are also in the design phase. A fourth bridge, on Wildwood Road, is the subject of some work, though that work is being done through a state aid program.
Road repairs
When it comes to prioritizing road repairs, there are a few factors the department will consider. Among those are the condition of the road, traffic volume and the road network.
“Once we set the priorities, we stay the course. We do not jump around,” he said.
“It’s not always just worst first,” he added. A major road with a high traffic count will likely be addressed ahead of a less-traveled road. The core idea, he said, is “keeping the public moving and making sure they have emergency ingress and egress.”
Messer said that repaving work, specifically, requires significant planning effort. “You just don’t run out and pave a road. There’s a tremendous amount of preparatory work that goes into it,” he said. Removing vegetation, and replacing tiling and ditching are all prerequisites.
He told The Daily Times, “At the end of the day, the goal is to get water off of the roads and into the ditches. Water is the enemy.”
There are several slips — on Old Tuckaleechee, Nebo Road and Jones Bend Road — in slope failure, he noted. The slopes of the roads are sliding, which is typical in wet weather.
The slopes at Old Tuckaleechee, Nebo Road and Jones Bend Road are greater than 1:1 and they’re slipping. Installing a stabilizing structural system to stabilize those areas is part of the solution, Messer said.
And wet weather could still complicate road and bridge projects the department has scheduled.
Between 60 to 80 miles of road have been striped so far this year, highway department planner Don Walker told The Daily Times. However, paint won’t stick to roads in wet conditions. As such, the department plans to do much of its work on striping throughout the summer months, when hotter and drier weather is likely.
Walker and Messer both noted that weather comes with other issues for the highway department. Messer said that in the past, people have removed barriers the department sets up in flooded areas. If those drivers note the road’s poor condition afterwards, he added, they’ll often turn around without replacing the barriers, leaving the next driver unaware of the risk up ahead.
“That’s happened to us on numerous occasions,” he said.
