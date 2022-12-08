A group of elementary school students ask members of the high school Blount County Robotics team about their robot during a STEAMkids event at the Blount County Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 8. Marek Casenhiser (left) and Scarlett Nelson were two of the four Maryville High School students on hand at the library, along with Arowyn Casenhiser and Deep Patel (not pictured).
Jaime Hernandez, 5, launches a paper rocket he built. The Blount County Robotics team took its creation to the Blount County Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 8, for activities during the STEAMKids event, featuring science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Jasiah McAfee, 6, works on tracing and cutting paper that he will use to build a paper rocket during a STEAMkids event at the Blount County Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Ashlyn Moore, 6, works on a paper rocket that she will be able to launch by blowing through a straw.
during the STEAMKids event at the Blount County Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 8.
