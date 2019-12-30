The year 2019 proved to be one of justice, celebration and victory for Blount County.
Top news stories of the year varied in subject matter but maintained Blount County’s strong patriotism, steady growth and unwavering pride in community.
Townsend opens very first community center
Construction on Townsend’s community center wrapped up in June only six months after it began.
Before the center was built on Tiger Drive, government officials met in old school building offices. Before that, they met in people’s houses, said Kenny Myers, former Townsend mayor.
Building costs on the community center — which serves as a place to conduct government business, host offices for law enforcement and house a multitude of the city’s operations — totaled nearly $1 million.
Founding celebrations
The Blount County Public Library celebrated 100 years with an Oct. 24 gathering attended by Maryville native and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.
The library’s first location was on Main Street above a jewelry store and a barber shop in two upstairs rooms of the Waller-Gamble building, reference librarians Sarah Webb and Brennan LeQuire said.
Alcoa also turned 100 in 2019.
“Less than 10 years before, the land where the city would be established was a sparsely rural area of small farms,” Judge David Duggan wrote in his book “Alcoa: a Century in Words and Pictures.”
The city of Alcoa was incorporated on July 1, 1919. Years later, it became the aluminum production center of the world.
As of 2017, Alcoa had a population of 10,228 with 155 miles of streets, 30 miles of U.S. Highways, 14 miles of state highways and 14 miles of private roads, Duggan wrote.
Lapping the two centennials, Maryville College commemorated 200 years of higher education.
Starting as the Southern and Western Theological Seminary in 1819, the small school in 1842 was renamed Maryville College.
Today, Maryville College has approximately 1,200 undergraduates and is a “nationally ranked institution known for successfully joining the liberal arts with professional preparation,” the school’s website states.
Flood hits Blount County
Roughly 4 inches of rain covered Blount County between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24 and caused 75 to 80 road closures — including East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Hatcher’s Cut, which was reduced to a single lane of traffic for weeks following the flood.
Representatives from the county highway department, Maryville and Alcoa Fire departments, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office monitored flooding, power outages and emergency situations at the Blount County Emergency Operations Center on William Blount Drive.
Before February’s floods, the center had not been opened since May 2017.
“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee told The Daily Times in February.
19-year-old murders mother
Johnathon Alex Sellers admitted to killing his mother Kelly Brackin in Alcoa on March 1 after an encounter with Sevierville Police on the same night.
“After I killed her, all this pressure was lifted,” Sellers told authorities.
Sellers was accused of shooting Brackin eight times with a shotgun in their shared apartment. Directly after the incident, he fled Blount County in Brackin’s white sedan and attempted a “suicide-by-cop” in Sevierville.
Sevierville Police apprehended Sellers by setting three patrol cars in a “V” formation and throwing out a spike strip. Sellers drove over the strip and for about two more blocks before his car became disabled. He then jumped from the vehicle holding a 12-gauge shotgun, officers said.
Officers fired at Sellers, who said later he was hit a total of five times before he turned to run: once in the chin, twice in his left arm and twice in his right leg.
Sevierville Officer Hannah Slagle during an April preliminary hearing said she remembered that, as Sellers sat in custody, she heard him say, “Demons told me to do it, to shoot my mother.”
Sellers was indicted in December on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Blount County jail on $1 million bond.
Second Amendment Sanctuary
In May, county commissioners approved a resolution deeming Blount County a Second Amendment Sanctuary, meaning it objects to “red flag laws.”
“Red flag laws,” the Safe Tennessee Project states, allow immediate family members or law enforcement officials to file petitions to temporarily remove firearms from people believed to be a threat to themselves or others.
More than three dozen people spoke during the public comment period at the May Board of Commissioners meeting, most to support the resolution, with applause for speakers on both sides of the issue.
The vote was 15-4, with Commissioners Rick Carver, Ron French, Jackie Hill and Linda Webb voting against the resolution. Commissioner Tom Stinnett abstained and Commissioner Joe McCulley was absent.
Blount County is now one of six counties in East Tennessee — along with Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Roane and Sevier counties — to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Sentencing of men involved in Radford murder
Itiq Green, of Louisville, and Keshawn Hopewell, of Alcoa, were sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Caleb Radford, an 18-year-old William Blount High School graduate.
According to police reports, Radford’s death occurred on July 25 when Hopewell set up a meeting to ride with Radford and purchase a half-pound of marijuana together.
Police believe Radford was stabbed during a subsequent car ride. Radford was later found bleeding from multiple stab wounds at Topside Road and Buck Drive.
Green and Hopewell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year and were sentenced in June and August, respectively.
Charges against two other defendants in the case were dropped. Camion D. Patrick and his brother, Isaiah Sherrod, originally were accused in the death. Patrick’s charges were dismissed and Wright took a plea deal in 2018 and was released.
The case received national media attention because of the brothers’ appearance on “Last Chance U,” a Netflix documentary series.
Maryville and Alcoa high schools win state championships
The two best high school football programs in Tennessee added to their historic state championship totals.
Alcoa cruised to a 27-0 victory over Pearl-Cohn in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl for its 18th state championship, while Maryville routed Ravenwood, 42-21, in Class 6A for its 17th state championship.
Those totals rank first and second in TSSAA history.
The Tornadoes’ fifth-straight title was powered by their 10th shutout of the season. Junior outside linebacker Cam Burden led the way with eight tackles, including two sacks among three tackles for loss, and won MVP honors.
Maryville senior quarterback Cade Chambers was named MVP after completing 13 of 18 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He gained 76 yards and scored two more touchdowns on the ground.
It was the Rebels’ sixth state championship of the decade. The only program to hoist more Gold Balls in the 2010s was the Tornadoes with seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.