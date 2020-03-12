Blount County's January unemployment rate was 3.6% at the end of January, up from the 2.9% unemployment rate in December 2019, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce said Thursday.
Out of the 63,871 people in Blount County’s workforce, 61,439 were employed in January and 2,432 people were unemployed.
The unemployment rate in Blount County for January 2019 was 0.1% lower than January 2020’s rate.
