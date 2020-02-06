With more than $4.2 million in renovations set to begin soon, Blount County high school students should notice a difference when classes begin for the 2020-21 school year.
Heritage High School’s science labs should be updated by the time students return in late July, and work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at William Blount High School is expected to be substantially complete.
The Blount County Board of Education approved both projects with unanimous votes Thursday, Feb. 6.
The board also approved spending $635,000 from the fund balance in its capital improvements budget for related work, such as furnishing the HHS labs and replacing ceiling tile and flooring at WBHS.
That money has accrued over the past several years as revenues came in above budget estimates, according to Troy Logan, Blount County Schools’ fiscal administrator.
The Blount Count Commission’s approval will be required to spend the money from the fund balance, but all of the money for the high school projects comes from Fund 177, property tax revenue for capital projects in the county schools that isn’t split with the city districts, as other funding is. The commission approved an addition of about $4 million to that fund this year specifically for renovations at the 40-year-old high schools.
Bids for the five science labs came in higher than expected, but the school board accepted the low bid of $1.33 million from Jenkins & Stiles LLC, with the understanding that Logan will try to “value engineer” the cost and bring it down. The bids included options for items such as how to finish the ceiling areas.
During a meeting this week of the commission’s Education Committee, Logan noted that the timeline will be tight for the science labs to be done.
Demolition on the old HHS science labs was to begin during spring break next month, but the district discovered asbestos in the floor tiles, which will require abatement first.
The nearly $2.96 million in HVAC and control work at William Blount is just Phase I, designed to address the most critical needs in all common areas of the main building, and primary air ventilation systems for the entire facility, including classroom.
“There is some urgency,” Logan told the board. “We’ve got to get started on this in order to get significant work done before school starts.”
The proposal from Trane, which is conducing a district-wide energy audit, noted that both high schools have significant HVAC and building control issues, including “wholesale failure of the primary air ventilation systems.” Water wicks into the buildings, obsolete systems make it impossible to control temperatures, and many of the units and systems are original to the buildings, well past their life expectancy.
“As the new systems come online, the interior environmental results will be immediately recognizable by teachers, students and parents entering the facility,” Trane’s proposal to the board said.
