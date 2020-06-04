The Blount County Board of Education failed Thursday, June 4, to pass a new 2020-21 budget within the total the county Budget Committee recommended last month.
The 2-5 vote on a new proposed general operating budget means the Blount County Commission at its June 18 meeting will consider the nearly $92.1 million total the Budget Committee recommended and the $95.17 million budget the school board requested earlier.
Whatever amount the county commission approves when the school board meets again June 23, it will have to balance its budget to that total for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
No board member proposed any changes before the vote, despite a work session before the online board meeting and call by Chair Debbie Sudhoff for comment on the new proposal she drafted with the director of schools and fiscal administrator.
County Budget Committee members objected to the school board’s plan to use $3.1 million from its fund balance, undesignated money, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has raised uncertainties about future revenues and costs.
The revised budget that failed to pass included a $343,500 higher estimate for sales tax revenue in the new fiscal year and would have cut a proposed 1.1% raise on base pay and step increases for classified staff and administrators.
Lanier plan
The new proposal also didn’t include $877,500 to replace the sewer system at Lanier Elementary, but school officials have said they plan to seek grant funding for that project.
During the work session, fiscal administrator Troy Logan said that he plans to use less than $50,000 in the separate capital improvements budget to start architecture and engineering work on the Lanier project, but if that proceeds too far it would be disqualified from grants. The first opportunity for a grant comes up in November, with funding announced after the first of the year.
Before the vote on the budget, Sudhoff emphasized that nothing in the plan called for closing Lanier Elementary.
She also said that if revenues come in better than expected the board could revisit pay raises in the middle of the school year.
Only board member Scott Helton voted with Sudhoff for the new draft budget.
In an interview after the meeting, board member Jim Compton said of his vote, “I was hoping that (the county commission) will remember that the fund balance is rainy day funding, and we’ve had monsoons this year.” Compton said he hopes the commission will at least let the school board use fund balance money for the Lanier sewer.
Board member Robbie Kirkland said after the meeting, “I don’t think it’s an efficient budget.”
He said he didn’t think his priorities were reflected in the proposal, which would have cut $253,000 planned to start converting Eagleton Middle School to the Eagleton College and Career Academy. “I just think the Eagleton high school would take a lot of pressure off the budget for high school renovations,” he said, estimating the savings at $20 million to $30 million from what had been proposed as a $100 million plan for the two 40-year-old high schools, Heritage and William Blount.
Kirkland said he also doesn’t think the funding for the Lanier sewer should come from the general operating budget, Fund 141, which is revenue from property taxes split with the city school districts, while the capital improvement fund is not split-dollars.
The school district’s 2020-21 budget does not include $1.96 million in funding BCS expects under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Administrators are working on an application to use that money for remediation for students and to cover expected new costs in areas such as cleaning, transportation and meal service.
