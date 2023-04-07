A Blount County Board of Education member walked out of Thursday’s meeting, April 6, while someone continued reading sexually explicit sections of Toni Morrison’s novel “The Bluest Eye.”
A new section on the instructions for public comments given that night referred to state law governing how schools handle complaints about library materials from employees, students and parents or guardians. “Please refrain from using profane or obscene language during your presentation,” it says, language added after people in recent meetings had read sexually explicit sections from books they say are inappropriate for school libraries.
Lark McGee began by saying she read the “Public Comment Disclaimer,” and anyone who didn’t want to hear her read from a book could go. About a minute into her reading a sexually explicit section from Morrison’s 1970 novel, board member Vandy Kemp interrupted.
“There is a great deal of controversy about ‘The Bluest Eye,’ it is under consideration, I don’t think we need to listen to that,” Kemp said. “I also am concerned about the objective in reading that to this group of people.”
McGee said her objective was “to raise awareness.”
“We are aware of ‘The Bluest Eye,’” Kemp said. “We don’t need you to read it to us.”
When someone from the audience called out, “I want to hear it,” Kemp replied, “Then I suggest you go out and listen to it.”
McGee said, “I’m going to continue. I guess you can arrest me if that’s what you feel like you have to do.”
Someone else called out from the audience that they didn’t need someone to “regurgitate” what is in a book they can check out from a library.
When school board Chairman Robby Kirkland allowed McGee to continue and said anyone who was offended could walk out, Kemp left the board meeting room until the next speaker began. Kemp declined to comment further after the meeting.
After McGee’s time to speak expired, board member Fred Goins asked people who object to contents of library books to submit those concerns to the director of schools, noting that the board meetings include high school students whom they say shouldn’t be exposed to the content. A few people applauded his request.
On Friday, April 7, Kemp explained her decision in a written statement to The Daily Times.
“I agree that Ms. McGhee has a constitutional right to free speech in a school board meeting,” Kemp wrote. “I did not question her right to speak, but I did ask her why she was reading that particular excerpt from ‘The Bluest Eye’ by Toni Morrision. This book has been controversial since its publication 53 years ago, and if a BCS parent wants to challenge it or any other library book, there is a detailed process for doing so. (Policy 4.403) It is a simple process, and any teacher or principal can assist a parent with the request.”
“I see no purpose in lifting a brief excerpt which describes a sexual assault and reading it at a school board meeting other than sensationalism, disrespect, and showmanship. That is why I left the room,” Kemp concluded.
Policy review
The school board in March asked its policy committee to review current Blount County Schools Policy 4.403, Library Materials, which sets guidelines for library materials and how the district handles complaints. That committee is seeking more information before sending a recommendation back to the board.
The current policy calls for materials to be “appropriate for the age and maturity levels of students who may access them” and has a complaint process for an employee, student or a student’s parent or guardian to follow.
Book removal
Ladonna Bell, who has been calling for removal of certain books since last year, said the schools are responsible for protecting not only students’ physical safety but also their hearts and mind.
Bell said that six books have been removed and called that “a good start.” She said books that have “the f word, the d word” and topics such as rape, incest and pedophilia are inappropriate for students younger than 18.
She called for books that make children want to love their country, love their teacher, dress respectfully, obey laws and be productive citizens. The audience applauded her comments.
Asked Thursday by The Daily Times which books had been removed, Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of district communications and elementary instruction, said she would have to follow up next week. The schools were closed Friday, April 7.
Justin Davis, who said he has children in two Blount County schools, said it is irresponsible to have material in schools addressing social issues such as being transgender without staff who are experts and qualified to lead discussions on those topics.
Marketplace of ideas
At the beginning of the public comment period, Forrest Erickson said he was there to “speak on behalf of science and marketplace of ideas.”
He said that during last month’s board meeting, “we were served bad ideas from the Hebrew Bible that man and woman were absolute,” and then he went on to explain the medical definition of “ambiguous genitalia” and note the Greek word for people with attributes of both sexes.
“Even the Greeks of antiquity left us better informed than the Hebrew Bible,” Erickson said. “Adults try to tell us to get morals from the same book which tells us how to enslave our neighbors and sell daughters, but I will not advocate for banning that book, I urge everyone to read it from cover to cover, every word in order, and I challenge readers never to turn off their moral sense as they read.”
“In the marketplace of ideas better ideas can be found,” he said. “May the Blount County library and our school libraries be such a marketplace.”
