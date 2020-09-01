Four winners in last month’s election took their oaths of office Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Blount County Courthouse.
Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr. administered the oaths to Tim Helton, who is beginning his third term as property assessor; Robbie Kirkland, returning to the Board of Education; and school board newcomers Vandy Kemp and Phil Porter.
“It goes without saying that our world is a little bit different than the last time I was up here to perform the oath of office,” the judge said while wearing a face mask — a precaution against COVID-19.
“But yet some things remain the same,” he continued, referring to other parts of the ceremony. “We have the right to pray, we have the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance, and we have the right to vote.”
“Unfortunately something else remains the same,” Brewer said. “Eighty percent of the people registered to vote in this county don’t vote, and that’s sad; that is very sad.
“All over the world every day people die for the right to vote. We don’t have to do that in this county and this country. All we have to do show up, but we don’t, and it’s sad. I give this rant every time I’m up here, and it doesn’t seem to do any good,” Brewer said.
