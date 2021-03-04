A combination of state and federal funding will allow all Blount County Schools employees to receive a bonus, with $417 each for full-time staff members and $208 for those who work part time, all before taxes.
The $415,500 for bonuses to certified employees, including teachers and nurses, is from the one-time increase in state funding the General Assembly approved in January. The $270,000 for classified employees, such as maintenance and cafeteria staff, comes from the second round of federal COVID-19 relief funding to BCS.
The Blount County Board of Education approved both bonuses unanimously Thursday, March 4. Because of the way the funding is done, the bonus for certified employees will require approval from the Blount County Commission.
Over $40,000
The school board also approved a revised memorandum of understanding with the Blount County Education Association that calls for raising the beginning teacher salary to $40,011 in the next school year.
Currently a teacher with only a bachelor’s degree and no experience would start at $36,605.
Assistant Director David Murrell told the board that raising the base over $40,000 will make BCS “much more competitive in the region,” because districts it competes with average just more than $38,000.
Toll on teachers
At the beginning of the meeting, during the public comment period, one teacher described the toll the pandemic has taken before asking the board to provide some compensation.
Libby Pridmore, who teaches French at William Blount High School, said this has been the most difficult in her 28 years as an educator.
“I’ve had to access energy, creativity and computer skills I didn’t even know I had,” she said, emotion rising in her voice. “I’ve had to accommodate the revolving door of student absences due to illness and contact tracing. ... My lunch is rushed at my desk while still working. It’s not unusual for me to stay until 6 or 7 p.m. several nights a week.”
Speaking of the academic and emotional impact on students and how she has had to stay tuned in to their needs, Pridmore said, the idea that online learning can replace a teacher is “ludicrous.”
“No computer or app or platform can do what I do,” she said, adding that students who have tried online learning “now know what a godsend an in-person teacher is. They know the road to learning is so much easier and enjoyable with a loving, experienced guide leading and encouraging them every step of the way.”
“The best investment in our child’s education is in the teacher who provides it,” she said.
Resolution
Earlier this week, the commission’s Education Committee passed a resolution to recognize all three local public school systems for their “perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic” and calling on all citizens to join in “applauding the selfless actions of these employees, and be forever grateful for their determination and resolve during the most trying of times.”
Before the vote, Commissioner Dawn Reagan, a teacher, said, “I don’t want to sponsor this because I feel like I’m tooting my own horn.”
Commissioner Dodd Crowe, also a teacher, said he helped draft the resolution and, “Somebody needs to toot that horn.”
During the committee meeting, BCS Director Rob Britt noted that on Feb. 12 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for reopening schools, while Blount County as well as Maryville and Alcoa City schools had opened in late July 2020.
Britt said he was proud of the school employees and appreciated the resolution. Saying the local schools did not have the upheaval that returning brought other districts across the country, he called that “a tribute to the strength and character” of school employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.