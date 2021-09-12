Some Blount County Schools campuses will have visible changes because of plans the school board approved this month.
The Blount County Board of Education approved without discussion Sept. 2 a plan by the Blount County Bulldogs lacrosse team to improve the field, update the lighting, renovate the bleachers and add a concessions stand at Friendsville Elementary.
Eventually the Bulldogs plan to bring in a nearly 1,200-square-foot modular building with space for locker rooms, bathrooms and concessions, according to the drawing submitted to the school board.
The work will be done in phases as the team raises funds, said Chris Zappa, founder of the lacrosse group, which has about 80 members from kindergarten through high school across the local districts.
“The sport’s growing so much we need a dedicated field for the boys to play,” Zappa said.
The first phase will be work on the ground. “The field is uneven,” he said. “It hasn’t been used in a long time.”
The Bulldogs have been sharing the field at Union Grove Middle but plan to make Friendsville their home field.
Adding a building may be a few years down the road, and Zappa said it won’t be a permanent structure.
Portables out
The board also approved a demolition/removal plan for portable buildings and other items at eight locations. Facilities Manager James Duke said with the board’s approval work will proceed when resources are available.
At Lanier Elementary he plans to remove an old portable building, the concession stand and press box, as well as the football field concrete bleachers, to make room for more parking.
The old football field press box, bathrooms and scoreboard frame at Walland Elementary also are slated for removal.
A portable on the right side of Friendsville Elementary and the footballl field bleachers will be removed, as well as a water tower at Middlesettlements Elementary.
Other items on the list are a portable behind the career and technical education building at William Blount High School, a portable at the Central Office and a barn at Heritage High School next to the agricultural barn and greenhouse.
Four portables at Heritage Middle School are on the list, but two of those are being used through the end of this school year.
“Most of the shabby portables are either empty or used to store miscellaneous stuff,” Duke told The Daily Times in an email. “My plan for the portables at HMS are to sell at auction since they are in decent shape and have axles.”
HHS gym honors coaches
In other action, the board approved naming the Heritage High School gym and floor after two longtime girls basketball coaches.
The Mountaineers’ gymnasium will be named after the late Ron “Yogi” Wilson, who won more than 400 games and 13 district titles before retiring in 2001.
The HHS gym floor will be named after Rick Howard, who served as Wilson’s assistant for 14 years before succeeding him as head coach and who also has more than 400 wins on his record.
