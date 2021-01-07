Recognizing the difficulty of holding fundraisers because of COVID-19, the Blount County Board of Education is sending each of its 14 elementary schools $5,000.
The $70,000 will come from within the Blount County Schools general operating budget for areas such as instructional materials and textbooks.
School board members unanimously supported giving the elementary schools a hand with expenses, but a couple voiced concerns before the vote about how members of the Blount County Commission may see the move.
Board member Debbie Sudhoff noted that the school district is asking the commission this month for permission to spend $295,000 for heating, ventilation and air condition systems, a move that raised questions during a meeting of the commission’s Education Committee earlier this week.
To increase scrutiny over how the school board is spending money under Fund 177, which is separate from the general operating budget and reserved for capital projects, the commission this year approved the revenues but is requiring the district to seek approval any time it spends money out of that account.
Sudhoff worried about a perception that BCS is asking for money after “finding” $70,000 to give to the schools.
“County commission is going to be questioning where else in our budget do we have $70,000 that we could be utilizing,” she said.
Board member Vandy Kemp said that she agreed with Sudhoff that “the optics aren’t good.”
“We need to find money in our budget to help these schools,” said board member Fred Goins, who offered the motion. He said the schools rely on the fundraisers to pay for classroom materials.
With a general operating budget of about $92.5 million, the $70,000 represents less than 0.08%. With about 4,500 elementary students, it equals about $15.55 each.
“I do not want our students to go without,” said Goins, a retired elementary school principal. He noted that an elementary school fundraiser in a usual year might raise about $3,000 at a small school such as Townsend Elementary and $20,000 at a larger school, such as Carpenters Elementary.
Goins said he still is talking with middle and high school representatives and may propose funding for them later.
Sudhoff asked Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan whether he was certain that the district wouldn’t need the funding to be reallocated before the school year ends, and he replied, “I don’t know what’s going to happen between now and June.”
However Logan explained that that the district budgets conservatively and over the past several years has averaged 1% to 2% of the budget that at the end of the fiscal year it is able to “turn back,” or move to its fund balance.
The school board can send the $70,000 from the general operating budget to the schools without the commission’s approval.
