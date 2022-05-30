Five of this month’s Blount County Schools graduates already are on track to become teachers in the district as soon as they earn college degrees in hard-to-fill areas.
The new BCS Teach program identifies seniors interested in teaching and starts building their relationship with the schools. Participants must work for BCS while attending college, and the district will check their academic transcripts every semester.
“If they graduate on time, good academic standing all four years, when they come out they’re going to be a teacher for us,” Assistant Director David Murrell said.
Before graduation this month Heritage High School seniors Steven Ray and McKenzie Harrison, and William Blount High School seniors Tyler Graves, Faith Cooper and Julianne Bivens participated in signing ceremonies at their schools.
“Those kids already have a job,” Murrell said.
While in college they might work in the after school Friends program, be nonfaculty coaches in athletic programs, serve as substitute teachers or be instructional assistants. “They have to continue that employment relationship, so we can keep eyes on them and track them through college,” he said.
They have four years to finish a bachelor’s degree or five to earn a master’s and must at least earn an endorsement in special education or secondary math or science.
BCS also participates in “Grow Your Own” programs through the University of Tennessee and Lincoln Memorial University, in which BCS instructional assistants who already have bachelor’s degrees can earn teaching credentials, and virtually all the costs are covered for those students.
Filling need
When Murrell started working in human resources for BCS more than an decade ago, an opening for an elementary school teacher might have drawn 50 applications; today it may bring in half that.
For a position teaching math in middle school or high school the district may receive one or two resumes, and sometimes none. When BCS can’t hire a teacher it might pay others to teach a class during a planning period or combine students into larger classes.
“We typically have a 5% turnover rate for teachers,” Murrell said, with about 800 classroom positions in the district serving about 10,200 students.
“Last year we were higher; we were closer to 10%,” he said.
This year the number is closer to 5% again, and by the second half of May BCS had only a handful of position to still fill for the 2022-23 school year.
The spike last year was only the second time Murrell has seen turnover that high, and he said people cited a number of reasons for leaving, from moving with their families to changing careers.
Multiple tools
Heritage High School has long offered “Teaching as a Profession” as one of its career and technical education programs, and William Blount High School added that option a couple years ago. Murrell said Eagleton College and Career Academy will offer the program as well, and the district is recruiting BCS Teach participants from peer teaching programs too.
BCS also is seeking diverse teachers. Currently only about 2% of Blount County teachers are minorities, compared with about 10% of students. BCS recently sent recruiting materials to four historically black colleges and universities in Atlanta and two in Nashville.
“We’re going to expand on that next year and increase our recruiting efforts in those metropolitan areas,” Murrell said.
Blount County plans to be more active on social media to recruit teachers, and he said, “We also are utilizing more educators to go to recruiting fairs, because they can give the testimony of what it’s like to teach for Blount County Schools.”
While BCS finally raised starting teacher pay over $40,000 in the school year that just ended, Alcoa City Schools now plans to raise its starting pay to $50,000.
“We have some work to do to be more competitive,” said Murrell, who will become the next director of Blount County Schools on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.