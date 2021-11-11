Twenty-three Blount County Schools bookkeepers plus principals will be taking a class at the Central Office today, Nov. 12, to address issues raised during the most recent audit of school funds.
While the district’s budget exceeds $100 million, at the school levels, tens of thousands of dollars flow through the books from sources including grants, concessions, club fundraisers, prom tickets and other items.
The internal school funds budgets the Blount County Board of Education approved as part of its consent agenda this month show schools beginning this fiscal year with fund balances ranging from a low of about $3,200 at Eagleton Elementary to more than $450,000 at Heritage High School, including its career and technical education programs.
Rodefer Moss and Co. noted six findings its its internal school funds audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30; half were repeats.
The first is a failure to segregate duties in handling the finances. The response from BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan said, “Each school has established procedures to segregate duties as best as possible. Blount County Schools has only one employee maintaining the financial records at each school and due to financial constraints, does not have the ability to add additional personnel at this time.”
The other repeat findings deal with accounting codes and receipts for goods. Logan said in an interview this week that because of COVID-19 training was conducted over Zoom last year, he hopes the in-person training this year will be more effective.
Receipts for items such as money collected need to include both where and whom it came from, for example, not just the gate at a baseball game but who turned in the money. The schools also need to ensure someone signs the packing list or other documentation verifying goods received.
The auditors also noted that not every fundraiser had complete documentation, including authorizations, profit analysis and or/summaries; and that on several occasions the schools did not issue receipts to people remitting funds.
The auditors’ final finding involved two schools ending the fiscal year with a deficit in their general fund. They have both general and restricted funds.
At Mary Blount Elementary, Logan explained, the principal had used funds from a restricted fund to purchase software so it would arrive by the beginning of the school year without first obtaining a signature from the basketball coach. Logan said the coach later signed off on the spending.
Logan said the district is still reviewing the issue at Eagleton Elementary.
Financial statements included with the audit show Eagleton Elementary had general fund revenues of $46,542 but expenditures of $56,139 and had started that fiscal year with a fund balance of only $1,005 in the general fund.
Spending in restricted funds also outpaced revenues, but Eagleton had started that fiscal year with a $19,016 balance in the restricted fund.
