Former students and colleagues shared the lasting legacy of five new members of the Blount County Schools Educator Hall of Fame during a ceremony last week at the Capitol Theatre in Maryville.
The Class of 2022 honors Linda Caughron, David Cook, Mike McMahan, Karen Morgan and Jane Morton, the fourth group added since the hall began in 2018.
Chad Tipton, now principal at Rockford Elementary School, was a rising sixth grader when he first met the man he already considered a legend, Coach Mac. Today Tipton calls Mike McMahan one of the most influential people in his life.
McMahan began his career in 1978 at what was then Porter Junior High, and although he retired in 2011 has continued working in various roles, including as assistant athletic director at Heritage High School since 2018. In fact, the morning of the March 22 ceremony he had worked on one of the baseball fields for three hours.
Tipton said one of the greatest pieces of advice he received was when he became a coach and McMahan told him, “Chad, always remember, some of the kids you coach will need football a lot more than football needs them.”
It’s not about the baskets, touchdowns or wins, but about the kids and relationships, teamwork and developing the skills they need to be successful all of the years of their lives.
“Coach Mac made everyone around him a better version of themselves,” Tipton said.
Jon Young, now principal at Carpenters Middle School, said he was well aware of Linda Caughron reputation when he selected her as his mentor during his student teaching at Heritage High School. “I wanted the opportunity to learn from and impress her, because in my mind, she was the best,” he said.
Caughron began her BCS career in 1970 and retired in 2009 after chairing HHS social studies department since 1983. She was an incredible storyteller and motivator, according Young and her former students.
Caughron was unable to attend the ceremony, so current HHS Principal Jed West accepted the award on her behalf. West was a junior in her American history class when she selected him to be a peer tutor. “She was very passionate about American history; she instilled that passion in me,” West said, because she taught not only the dates and facts but the stories behind them.
While Karen Morgan began her career at Porter in 1977, she moved to Middlesettlements in 1986 and became such a legend that teacher Angie Davis said that it took two to honor her. Former teacher and principal April Herron, now the district’s special education supervisor, joined Davis in recalling the impact Morgan had on her students and colleagues.
“Her relational approach with students and energized teaching methods were not only effective, but they were inspiring,” Davis said. “Karen is known as the teacher who would do almost anything to reach the kid, even turning flips and singing on a table.”
Morgan was Herron’s mentor in her first year as a teacher. “Every single kid that left her room knew that they were fiercely loved,” Herron said. “She would never let them give anything less than their best.”
After telling how Morgan took students who were stuck at school by the 1993 snowstorm to her home to eat and spend the night, Herron said, “She truly is the epitome of the Blount County Schools motto of care, love and service.”
Mike Crabtree retired as assistant director of BCS in 2019 and honored the late David Cook, whom he worked alongside for three decades. Cook began his BCS career as an elementary teacher in 1974 and retired as assistant director 2007. Cook, who died last year, had continued his influence on BCS after retiring from the district, serving as an instructor and administrator of instructional leaderships at Lincoln Memorial University,Crabtree said.
“Dr. Cook had a relentless drive for providing the best educational experiences possible for all students, especially those were were commonly overlooked or rationalized away for one reason or another,” Crabtree said. Those who worked with Cook knew he had high standards because of a belief that “every child had a right to our best, and our best today was expected to be even better tomorrow.”
Speaking of Cook’s work to include special education students in regular education classes, Crabtree said, “Lives were changed by his work and tenacity.”
“His work with understanding poverty and creating better school cultures ... are other lasting accomplishments that still resonate today,” Crabtree said.
Terri Bradshaw recalled a phone call long before she met and worked with Jane Morton, in which Bradshaw’s mother talked about the new teacher at Eagleton Elementary in 1976, emphasizing her kindness. Morton went on to become a counselor and school psychologist before holding several supervisor positions in the BCS Central Office before retiring in 2016, although she continues to work part-time as a school psychologist.
Bradshaw said Morton was not only visionary but calm in all situations. “Jane always seemed to be channeling her inner princess,” Bradshaw said. “She always knew what to do and what to say.”
Morton later confessed, “Sometimes it felt like I was running from an avalanche.”
She noted that she had worked with more than 30 principals, 40 school board members and eight supervintendents, acknowledging the impact on her of previous inductees into the BCS Educator Hall of Fame. “I had a career that I could never have imagined,” Morton said.
In opening the ceremony Thursday, March 24, BCS Director Rob Britt noted, “Teaching is a professional practice, much like medical doctors, who practice medicine, and lawyers who practice law. Educators practice the art and science of teaching.”
Great teachers and leaders the like night’s honorees continue to grow their own knowledge and skills, he said. “There is no doubt each of our honorees were great practitioners in the classroom and impacted many students’ lives in positive ways over several decades,” Britt said, telling the honorees they were nominated and selected “because of your consistent care, love, service and support to your students over the course of your outstanding careers.”
