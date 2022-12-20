In the final week before winter break, Blount County Schools tried a new strategy for making bus rides safer: paying teachers to ride as monitors.
“The whole goal is to allow the drivers to focus on driving, and not what’s going on behind them,” BCS Transportation Coordinator Kevin Wilner explained.
He sees other potential benefits as well, such as fewer disciplinary referrals to principals and the opportunity for teachers to earn an additional $50 per day — about $1,000 a month — by working an extra hour at the end of the school day.
When classes resume in January, Wilner hopes to have filled all 10 positions BCS has approved for now, with four monitors on afternoon routes from Heritage High School, three from William Blount High School, two from Eagleton College and Career Academy and one from Carpenters Middle School.
“The drivers are happy as heck, because they can focus on the road now,” Wilner told the BCS Transportation Committee at its meeting Friday, Dec. 16, in the Central Office. “To me this is a huge success if we can continue it.”
While special education bus monitors earn $15 per day, Wilner and committee members noted teachers will be dealing with many more students on the regular buses, and they have additional training to build rapport and defuse issues.
Wilner said BCS had considered hiring teaching assistants as bus monitors but was concerned about the number of hours they would work, because they currently are part time.
“Most kids are good. They just want a peaceful, drama-free ride home,” Wilner said. “If you deal with the couple knuckleheads on every bus, even those will comply, for the most part, or the principal will take care of it.”
“Really every bus should have a second adult, but I know that’s not realistic,” he told the committee. Wilner said he’d like to expand the use of monitors to 20-25 of the 73 regular education bus routes.
Under new federal requirements a school bus driver must complete about a month of training for the job, which pays around $16,000 a year.
“It’s a part-time job, but you’ve got to be a professional,” Wilner said.
“I don’t know why anybody would drive a bus,” he said. “There are many other jobs where the pay’s better and there’s less stress. I don’t think there’s ever been as much competition for people.”
Wilner described the behavior problems BCS has encountered on buses as mostly horseplay, with students standing and moving around, sometimes throwing things and playing loud, offensive music.
Another problem is students poking holes in or cutting seats, which costs $125 to replace the cover and about $300 if the damage extends to the cushion.
“Being a bus driver is probably the most stressful job I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a lot of stressful jobs,” Blount County Board of Education member Joe Lindsey said after Friday’s meeting, noting the buses drive on some of the most dangerous roads in the county.
According to BCS, the school buses transport about 8,000 students daily and cover about 115,000 miles a month.
