When Alisa Teffeteller began her career as a business educator, she was teaching students how to take shorthand, use a variety of typewriters and some computers.
Today as supervisor of career and technical education for Blount County Schools, she oversees 34 programs of study, ranging from agriculture to cybersecurity.
Her peers recognized her leadership this summer as the East Tennessee recipient of the Trailblazer Award from the Tennessee Directors of Career and Technical Education.
“I’m very, very humbled and honored,” Teffeteller said.
The Trailblazer Award recognizes CTE directors with at least six years of experience who have “demonstrated extraordinary leadership in their home county and at the state or national level,” according to TDCTE.
When Teffeteller began her career, the term was vocational education, and in the mid-1990s, students had to choose between a college-bound or technical path.
Today, students graduate with a focus area, usually three classes within a CTE program, but those programs are bridges to both careers and further education.
Teffeteller also has seen the programs come full circle, from co-op programs to graduation requirements becoming so stringent that students couldn’t fit them into schedules and now a renewed emphasis on work-based learning opportunities.
Career awareness is starting in elementary schools and career exploration, including job shadowing, in middle schools.
Each BCS program of study has an advisory committee from business and industry so the schools ensure they are preparing graduates for not only a job but a career for life.
Some programs long have been part of Blount County Schools, including health science and welding. Newer programs include mechatronics, criminal justice and computer networking.
Eagleton College and Career Academic is starting programs in sports and human performance and supply-chain management.
Teffeteller was part of the last class to graduate from Everett High School and went on to earn an associate’s degree from Walters State Community College and then a bachelor’s from the University of Tennessee.
She taught for 11 years in Knox and Blount county schools before moving into administration.
She’s also a role model for students as a lifelong learner. Teffeteller earned her master’s degree and educational specialist degrees from Lincoln Memorial University, and in 2010 completed her doctorate in education policy analysis from East Tennessee State University.
Becoming Dr. Teffeteller honored her parents, she said, because that was something they wanted her to do.
