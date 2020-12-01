Blount County Schools moved another school to virtual learning this week, with all Carpenters Middle School students receiving online instruction today, Dec. 2, through the end of the week.
William Blount High School and Heritage Middle School just returned to on-campus instruction Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Members of the Blount County Commission’s Education Committee hours before BCS announced the CMS decision received a snapshot of how COVID-19 is hitting the schools.
From Nov. 16-30, Blount County Schools had 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19: 74 students and 26 staff members.
Director Rob Britt said that led to 434 people exposed to those cases having to quarantine for 14 days.
Staffing struggle
“Staffing our schools has really been our biggest challenge,” Britt said.
BCS began Tuesday, Dec. 1, with only 61% of spots needing substitutes filled, although that rose to 71% by day’s end. Typically at this time of year, the fill rate averages about 95%, he told the committee.
After the meeting, Assistant Director David Murrell told The Daily Times the district had 88 teacher absences Tuesday, Dec. 1, and filled 62.
In one case, Britt said, a substitute worked for one day, was in close contact with someone who had the coronavirus and then had to quarantine for 14 days.
BCS also learned Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the entire cafeteria staff of one elementary school will have to quarantine for 14 days because of close contact with a case.
“We struggle to find substitutes for cafeteria staff in a normal year,” Britt said.
The district has refused to name the school or say in which schools COVID-19 cases have been, citing privacy concerns.
“Everybody is just doing an outstanding job of trying to manage this the best that we can with the resources we have,” Britt told the committee.
Later in the meeting, he said, “There’s days where we have to get all hands on deck and send people out to different and sundry locations to fill in for classes.”
Britt concluded his report to the committee members, who were meeting online, by saying, “The good news is we’re still in school. We still are having in-person learning each and every day, and our folks are doing a great job providing a great educational experience for our children whether they are in person or virtual.”
‘Growing weary’
Commissioner Dawn Reagan, who teaches at CMS, followed Britt’s report by telling her fellow Education Committee members, “It is difficult when you have one kid sitting in your classroom to teach, knowing that the other 20 are at the house being quarantined.”
By press time, The Daily Times had not received an answer from BCS about the number of Carpenters Middle students who were in quarantine or isolation, but Reagan said the school population was “down significantly.”
“We are growing weary,” Reagan said.
Commissioner Dodd Crowe, who also teaches at CMS, acknowledged the position Reagan and he were in as school teachers and committee members. Crowe said he had taken some time off work because a member of his family is in a high-risk category for COVID-19.
“I don’t want to be the carrier for that high-risk person, and that really makes things complicated,” Crowe said.
Deferring to health experts
Dodd also noted during the meeting that “leadership is tough” at every level during this pandemic.
Britt had talked about the district’s announcement this week that student face coverings would be “required” instead of “expected” when distancing is not possible — a response to the rising spread of COVID-19 in the community and its impact on the schools.
“We felt is was necessary to try to get a more consistent implementation across the district,” he said.
“I am quite well aware that that’s not going to (be) and has not been popular with everybody,” Britt said.
But he said the district is in close contact with the state and local health departments, “and they certainly agree that face coverings are essential in preventing, mitigating and reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
“I’m not an expert in face masks or anything related to health issues, so I don’t debate whether they’re good, bad, evil or whatever,” Britt said. “I just want you to know that that’s not my job. I’m not a health professional. What is my job is to try to collect the health professionals’ recommendations, and what they recommend we do to try to help us stay in school as long as we possibly can.”
When Crowe spoke later, he told his fellow commissioners, “The people that are actually out there in the front lines, you can’t imagine the situation that they’re put in, and then when you come out with your policy and you update the parents what’s going on, the bashing that they take for the sacrifice that they’re making.”
A social studies teacher, Crowe said, “We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to be in a democratic republic, otherwise we will grow weary.”
