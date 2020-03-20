Blount County Schools is opening seven schools Tuesday, March 24, to serve grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for all students while school buildings remain closed because of concerns about the coronavirus.
All planned BCS formal events, including high school graduation, prom and middle school formals, are postponed until further notice. "Plans for rescheduling will be based on CDC guidelines and will be communicated with families as soon as possible," BCS announced today, March 20.
Meals will be served on March 24-27 and March 30-31 to all children ages 18 and younger from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Eagleton Middle, Heritage Middle, Lanier Elementary, Mary Blount Elementary, Union Grove Middle, Rockford Elementary and Townsend Elementary.
Families that cannot pick up at that time should contact Karen Helton, director of BCS Food Services, 865-984-1212, ext. 2175, or email karen.helton@blountk12.org with your name, child’s name, school, home address and phone number so delivery can be arranged.
If the schools close for a longer period, BCS plans to expand the meal program.
All schools will have office hours with phone lines open to answer questions for BCS families, and the district is encouraging families to call or email schools or the Central Office.
