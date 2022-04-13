David Murrell brought a photo of his grandfather Wednesday morning, April 13, as he told the Blount County Board of Education about his family’s roots in the schools and his qualifications to be the next director.
Murrell’s grandfather graduated from high school at the age of 29, because his education had been interrupted by serving in the Army during World War II. Ralph Shuler earned his diploma by taking classes at Townsend after working a night shift for the Aluminum Company of America.
Murrell had his own challenges before graduating from Heritage High School in 1993. He told the board he struggled learning how to read, had academic difficulties in middle school, adverse childhood experiences and trouble finding his niche.
“But I had people standing in the gap, just like they did for my grandfather, to say whatever it takes to make sure he succeeds,” Murrell said.
“I see that with my own sons, teachers standing in the gap,” he said, referring to current HHS students Jet and Kizer Murrell.
“What does that look like for 10,250 other kids?” he continued, citing Blount County Schools programs ranging from intervention to a virtual school option.
“Our teachers do whatever it takes, our principals do, our staff,” said Murrell, who began working for the district as a teacher at Porter Elementary in 1998 and has been assistant director of operations since 2011.
“I love Blount County Schools from the top of my head to the bottom of the feet,” he told the school board during the interview the Central Office, adding that BCS is the only place he would want to be a superintendent.
Through the nearly hourlong interview Murrell detailed his experience as a teacher, as assistant principal at Mary Blount Elementary, a supervisor of elementary instruction and federal programs and in his current role, which includes human resources and student services.
Murrell outlined five things for the schools to focus on, starting with relationships. “It’s a difficult time to teach; it’s a difficult time, really, to be a student,” he noted.
Next, he said, is both physical and emotional safety.
Third he cited a common curriculum and assessments, particularly in English language arts and math instruction. “That provides equity when you provide those high quality materials for students; that levels the playing field,” Murrell said.
Added to those are making data-informed decisions and ensuring time on tasks.
As director, Murrell said not only would he be visible in schools but expect that of other district staff as well. Plus he said that he would create an advisory council at every school with representatives from staff, students and families.
He noted that key roles for the director are working with the board, the budget and personnel, and as assistant director he has been in charge of human resources for about 1,650 employees. “We’re the third largest employer in Blount County,” he noted, and salary and benefits make up more than 80% of the BCS budget.
He noted the employee recognition programs BCS has instituted in recent years, saying, “High performing districts recognize excellence.”
Murrell also noted his work on the BCS Collaborative Conferencing Committee to make salaries competitive, and new programs to “grow your own” teachers starting at the high school level to build staff for high demand areas such as special education and secondary math and science.
As the interview concluded he told the board, “This is the honor of my career to be able to talk to you about Blount County Schools.”
Murell was the third finalist interviewed, following Jefferson County Schools Director Shane Johnston and BCS Assisant Director Jake Jones. The final interview today, April 14, will be with Keri Prigmore, director of attendance at Alcoa City Schools.
The board plans to meet Monday, April 25, to choose a successor to Director Rob Britt, who is retiring in June.
Video of Murrell’s interview is available through the Director Search section of the BCS website, www.blountk12.org, or at https://bit.ly/BCSMurrell.
