Jakes Jones brings his experience as a parent along with 24 years working for Blount County Schools as he vies to become the next director.
“Blount County Schools means a lot to me as a parent, as a father, and I attribute the success of my girls to the work of the principals, teachers and administrators,” Jones told the Blount County Board of Education on Tuesday during his interview at the Central Office.
Both of his daughters earned the certified nursing assistant credential while at Heritage High School. Emma worked at Blount Memorial Hospital and now is studying radiography at the University of Tennessee. Iylie, a senior, also has earned college credit while at HHS through Advanced Placement, dual enrollment and dual credit courses.
“I believe in Blount County Schools. I know what Blount County Schools can do for our families in this community,” Jones said.
The BCS assistant director for curriculum and instruction since 2020, Jones began his career in 1998 as a middle grades math teacher at Porter and then Heritage Middle School.
He returned to Porter Elementary as assistant principal in 2006 and served as the first principal of Prospect Elementary, which opened in 2011. In 2015 he became principal of Heritage High School, where he served for five years before taking his current position in the Central Office.
During the interview Jones offered numerous examples from his career of how he has been an effective listener and gained buy-in for change. He also noted his work with community partners, from businesses and churches that supported Prospect Elementary when it opened to his recent work with the Blount Partnership and serving as the district’s representative on a trip to Smith & Wesson facilities to talk to its employees as the company prepares to move its headquarters and manufacturing here.
“What I want to do each and every day in Blount County is be a difference maker,” Jones told the school board. “The teachers in Blount County have been a difference maker in my child’s life, and I feel like I can do the same.” He noted that isn’t just inside the schools but in the community, rallying people behind the school system, including local elected officials.
“I want to make people better today than they were yesterday. I want our students to be better today than they were yesterday,” he said.
Jones summed up his approach to creating excellence in schools in four words: communicate, support, reinforce and celebrate.
“We’ve got to communicate (the mission and vision to BCS employees) ... that we can maximize the academic growth of our students, and that we can graduate students equipped. We’ve got to believe that, and we’ve got to know that, and we’ve got to live that,” he said.
Support, he said, includes instructional materials and high-quality professional learning.
The district also needs to reinforce the mission, vision and goals of the strategic plan through frequent conversations, coaching, mentoring and being visible in the schools.
Finally, he told the board, BCS needs to celebrate its successes.
Jones characterized himself as a listener and a relationship-builder during the interview, which lasted more than an hour, with a break. He cited examples of his work at all school levels, such as implementing the Wit and Wisdom curriculum in the elementary schools, working with middle school leaders to refine intervention time and moving HHS to the CommonLit curriculum.
Plus Jones talked about his work with the school board and other members of the BCS community on its most recent strategic plan.
As assistant director, Jones said he visits every school in the district every nine weeks, approaches the work with energy and enthusiasm, and follows up meetings with detailed communication. He also said that meeting with teachers is important. “They need to know that what they’re doing is important and is valued,” Jones said.
Jones told the board, “I’m dedicated to Blount County Schools. I believe in Blount County Schools. I know what we can do. I’m collaborative. I’m a go-getter. I’m driven, and I am passionate about this school system.”
The school board interviewed Jefferson County Schools Director Shane Johnston on Monday, April 11, and will interview two more candidates this week. It is scheduled to discuss its choice for the successor to Director Rob Britt, who is retiring, at an April 25 meeting.
Video of Jones’ interview is available through the Director Search section of the BCS website, www.blountk12.org, or at https://bit.ly/BCSJones.
