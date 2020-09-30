A tight budget this year put the brakes on plans to start adding high school classes at Eagleton Middle School, but the idea isn’t off the table.
“We’re going to get it up and running,” new school board member Vandy Kemp assured members of the Blount County Commission’s Education Committee this week.
Robbie Kirkland, recently elected president of the Blount County Board of Education, has been a strong proponent of the plan from the beginning. Hours before Tuesday’s meeting, Sept. 29, he phoned Kemp and asked her to spearhead the effort.
Commissioners also have previously voiced support for the Eagleton College and Career Academy, which was slated to begin this school year with the addition of ninth graders to grades six through eight at EMS.
Early this calendar, Blount County Schools proposed spending more than $940,000 for renovations and staffing to begin the ECCA transition, but dim financial projections because of COVID-19 stripped all that from the budget.
“Eagleton is going to change the way we do education in Blount County,” Kirkland told the Education Committee during the meeting at the BCS Central Office.
When BCS Director Rob Britt outlined the vision for ECCA a year ago, he said it would offer career and technical education programs not currently available at Heritage or William Blount high schools.
The high-demand career fields he mentioned included plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), as well as aviation, and transportation and logistics. This week Assistant Director Jake Jones said the district still is planning the curriculum.
County Commissioner Mike Akard urged the district to offer work-based learning opportunities. “You can’t imagine how difficult it is bringing people in from out of state to fill jobs that we should be capable of filling locally,” he said.
School board member Debbie Sudhoff pointed out that both Heritage and William Blount high schools have work-based learning programs, but they are scaled back from what was once offered. She said ECCA would be a “school of choice,” open not only to students in that attendance zone but those from Heritage and William Blount, too.
The idea that every high school has to offer every program is no longer feasible today, said Kemp, who was principal of HHS during her 40-year career in education.
She also remarked during the meeting, “We got very sidetracked in thinking that every student needs to be headed to a four-year college.”
Kirkland also wants to start a model similar to ECCA on the south end of the county, with the goal of dropping enrollment at William Blount High School to 800 to 900 students. Current enrollment including the Ninth Grade Academy is more than 1,600.
“I think we will have a much more efficient school system,” he said.
Two years ago, BCS essentially launched a third high school with its programs at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation, which offers online learning with educator support.
“We have always been on the cutting edge, and that’s where we want to stay,” said Kirkland, who has served on both the school board and county commission over the past three decades and in August won another four-year term on the board.
“We need new ideas,” he said. “We need to get things rolling.”
