Blount County Schools hopes to give its individual schools a break on copier costs in the next budget.
A revision to the draft budget for 2021-22 presented during a Blount County Board of Education work session on Thursday, April 15, would spend $175,000 to buy up to 102 new copiers.
Not only would that replace copiers currently under expired five-year leases, but it would eliminate monthly payments from individual school budgets.
Director Rob Britt told the school board those copier costs can equal 40% to 50% of what is raised during an average school fundraiser.
“This is one way we can help our principals focus more on the classroom,” Britt said.
April Herron, now supervisor of special education, told the board when she was principal of Middlesettlements Elementary the monthly payments for two copiers totaled $6,000 a year.
The money for the new copiers would come from the fund balance for Fund 141, previously undesignated funds from the general operating budget.
The school board is to finalize the budget during a called meeting next week, but the state still has not provided an estimate for how much it will send Blount County Schools.
If there is no increase from the state, the current draft budget is nearly $1.9 million more than expected revenue, although it would rely on more than $7 million from the fund balance. Most of the fund balance spending would be for improvements related to converting Eagleton Middle School to the Eagleton College and Career Academy, for grades 6-12.
During the work session, Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan reviewed the line items in the budget other than salaries and benefits, which usually account for more than 80%. With the proposed use of fund balance, pay and benefits are 76.45%.
The other items include costs including utilities and textbooks. BCS has not budgeted any money for library books since the 2017-18 school year.
The draft budget includes a proposed 4% increase for bus transportation, a cost of $365,900.
It also includes step increases and raises for certified staff and classified workers, of 3.6% and 5%, respectively.
