The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday passed a nearly $103.6 million general operating budget for the 2021-22 school year with a couple of unknowns.
The budget includes pay raises of about 4% or more plus about $6.7 million for the creation of the Eagleton College and Career Academy.
The Tennessee Department of Education has not yet told schools how much to expect from Basic Education Program (BEP) funding formula, so the Blount County Schools budget assumes the same state funding as the current school year.
One of the bills currently pending in the General Assembly would protect school districts from losing funds because of this past year’s enrollment declines, which occurred in most districts across Tennessee during the pandemic.
“We are expecting an increase, but there is no way to make an educated guess or estimate at this time,” Director Rob Britt told the school board at the beginning of the called budget meeting Thursday, April 22.
Once BCS receives the state funding estimate, the school board will revise the budget, likely at its May 6 meeting, and the Blount County Commission must also must approve it.
ECCA costs
The BCS general operating budget, Fund 141, includes more than $6.1 million for construction projects to convert the current Eagleton Middle School to serve grades 6-12, with the money coming from the fund balance, or previously undesignated funds.
BCS has applied to the state to use federal money from the third round of coronavirus relief funding for a $2.4 million career and technical education building. The federal money is referred to as ESSER 3.0, for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The BCS budget also would use $2.13 million from the general operating budget fund balance for a new football, soccer and track facility, plus $1.6 million for a field house, including public restrooms and a concession area, with all three construction projects scheduled for completion in August 2022.
“I may come back to you and say I’m going to need more money to complete this building,” Britt said, because of the recent increase in the price of construction materials.
Since an earlier draft of the 2021-22 budget, BCS added $70,000 for startup equipment and supplies for winter and spring sports at ECCA.
Field house price hike
Another addition to Fund 141 budget is $181,000 from the fund balance for rising costs of the William Blount High School field house.
Last year the school board approved $400,000 each from the fund balance for new field houses at Heritage High and William Blount. During this February’s school board meeting, the county maintenance supervisor explained that COVID-19 and weather had caused delays. Work at Heritage began last August, and it hasn’t started yet at William Blount.
The county expected to save about $250,000 by using Highway Department employees for some of the work, but they are unavailable during paving season, and the cost of building materials rose sharply.
Teachers
The budget the board passed includes $1.93 million for interim teachers and interventionists to help with learning losses from the pandemic, currently with ESSER 3.0 funds. However, Britt said an increase in the BEP could be used there instead. BCS must spend at least 20% from its ESSER 3.0 allocation on dealing with learning loss, around $3.4 million, and Britt expects the district to spend more.
The budget includes a 3.6% raise on the base pay for teachers and 5% raise for classified employees, in addition to step increases for both. Substitute teachers would get $5 more a day, an 8.5% raise, plus the budget includes a 4% increase for bus contracts.
Little reserve
Before the vote on the budget, board member Fred Goins voiced concern about how little the budget would leave in the fund balance for Fund 141 — about $3.1 million undesignated. The school district is required to leave a cushion equal to 3% of the operating budget when submitting its budget, and this would leave about $200,000 above that.
“It makes me nervous, Troy, if we have an emergency somewhere,” Goins told Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan, asking if any projects could be postponed. “All I’m asking for is a safeguard.”
Logan noted that if the state approves using ESSER 3.0 money for the CTE building, that would keep another $2.4 million in the fund balance. He also noted that the fund balance is for one-time expenses as well as emergencies or unexpected costs.
Board member Vandy Kemp said, “I’m comfortable with it.”
“If we don’t take a leap of faith this year we’re not going to have an opportunity next year, because ESSER won’t be around,” board member Debbie Sudhoff said.
She said that she is concerned about the possibility of capital projects under Fund 177 having increased costs, but Britt and Logan told her there will be half a million dollars in the fund balance for that separate budget.
Board member Scott Helton noted that most of the use of the Fund 141 fund balance is for ECCA expenses. “Let’s just hope and pray that nothing happens until next year,” he said before the vote.
Goins abstained from the budget vote, explaining that was because he has family members who would receive a raise under the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.