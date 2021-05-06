The Blount County Board of Education approved a 2021-22 budget Thursday, totaling $104.84 million, including a nearly $1.17 million increase in state funding.
Blount County Schools finally received its first estimate of state funding Tuesday night and amended the general operating budget it passed earlier to account for the increase.
Most of the new state funding will go for teaching, $660,100 for 10 teachers the district had planned to cover with federal coronavirus relief funding, and $425,000 for special education instructional assistants that federal funding had not covered.
The school board also approved spending $186,750 in this year’s capital improvement budget, Fund 177, for projects the district wants to ensure are completed before students return to classes in August.
Instead of waiting until the new fiscal year begins July 1, the district plans to use previously undesignated funds in Fund 177 for $78,000 in renovations to seven classrooms in Eagleton Middle School.
EMS is preparing to begin serving ninth graders in the first step of its transition to Eagleton College and Career Academy. The renovations will include new ceiling tiles, paint, electrical outlets and LED lights.
Another $108,750 from the fund balance is being used to replace ceiling tiles in the main building classrooms at Heritage High School.
The board also approved spending $1.2 million in state grant money for this summer’s required Summer Learning Camps, Bridge Camps and STREAM Mini Camps, designed to help students affected by learning disruptions because of the pandemic.
Summer masks
When summer camps begin May 24 at most BCS elementary and middle schools, face coverings will be recommended but not required inside buildings.
BCS plans to continue current COVID-19 safety protocols through the last full day of school for students on Friday, May 14.
Director Rob Britt outlined the reasons in an Executive Committee report to the school board, citing recommendations from state and county health officials.
Britt’s memo emphasized that this year’s seniors were among the considerations, with the hope of avoiding potential quarantines that could keep them from graduation ceremonies.
The memo also cited opinions from the state commissioner of education and two attorneys that local education agencies are not required in any way to respond to the governor’s April 27 executive order, in which he called for lifting some restrictions.
The school board voted Thursday to waive a policy this school year that requires 15% of a student’s final grade to be based on state test scores.
Heritage Middle
Two parents of Heritage Middle School students brought their concerns about fighting and bullying to the board during the public comment period at the end of the meeting.
Beth Tucker criticized a lack of communication from the principal and school board about a “fight culture” at HMS after seven fights were reported in two days last week.
“I understand that it is not the educators’ position to be keeping them in line, it does start at home, but we have to have a plan for people who are not doing those things at home,” she said.
Tucker said Principal Amber Williams and Britt had not responded to her earlier email messages, but she appreciated a message Williams eventually put out on the school app. “Parents want communication whenever it comes to their children, and not knowing if they’re going to be beaten at school because of what takes place on social media outside of school.” The school district has said it increased supervision in areas such as hallways.
Jennifer Fuller said her son has been bullied and videos of it happening in class were posted on social media and later taken down.
“He has been tormented since he started going to Heritage Middle School,” she said in comments to the board, and it has gotten worse over the years.
“I don’t know if I want him to go to our schools anymore,” Fuller said. “If he’s going to sit there and be bullied and be in fear that he could possibly even be attacked, I don’t want that for him. I don’t want that for any child.”
No school board members addressed their comments during the meeting, and afterward Britt said only that the school district would follow up with the parents.
