Blount County Schools will receive new cafeteria equipment, thanks to higher reimbursement rates the district has been receiving for providing free meals during the pandemic.
The Blount Count Board of Education on Thursday, Feb. 3, approved bids from Ka Tom Restaurant Supply Inc. and Strategic Equipment LLC for equipment totaling nearly $791,000, to be installed this summer.
That includes ovens, walk-in coolers, dishwashers and other equipment for Carpenters, Eagleton, Lanier, Middlesettlements, Montvale and Townsend elementary schools, as well as Heritage and William Blount high schools
BCS is looking at the possibility of new dishwashers for Middlesettlements and Montvale in the next school year.
The school board also approved raising the prices of adult meals to cover their costs. An adult breakfast will go from $2.50 to $2.75, and adult lunches from $3.50 to $4.25.
In other action the board lowered from fourth grade to third the age at which a student can be sent to the district’s alternative school at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
BCS already has about seven students from from across the district in an Elementary Positive Intervention Class at Porter Elementary.
School officials said they are seeing more students with social, emotional and behavior issues or who arrive not understanding how to “do school” by following the rules.
During the public comment period Deena Ferguson ask the school board to lift restrictions against using school lockers that were put in place because of COVID-19. She noted her son’s backpack can weigh 30 pounds.
“It’s time to get the weight off their shoulders,” she told the board.
Beth Tucker asked the board to make the 5 p.m. meetings more accessible for parents who are unable to attend, such as posting recordings online.
Tucker said she’s also like parents to be able to participate in the selection of school library books and to be able to review teaching materials on the district’s website.
She added that although she has been involved in bringing concerns to the board she doesn’t want that to seem like a reflection on Director Rob Britt, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“I have read some really wonderful things about you from students who had you,” Tucker told Britt. “I’m glad that you had a positive impact on the students that you taught.”
The school board is hosting a public meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Central Office to gather input on its search for Britt’s successor.
At the Feb. 3 meeting school board Chairman Robby Kirkland noted that people also have until 4 p.m. Jan. 11 to complete an online survey about the criteria to be used for selecting the next director.
