Blount County Schools plans to deploy alert devices to its 14 elementary schools this summer. The Vocera Minibadge devices include buttons to immediately summon help, an option to communicate by voice, and with the device on the right a voice to text option.

 Amy Beth Miller | The Daily Times


Education Reporter

Amy Beth earned her degree from West Virginia. She joined The Daily Times in 2016 on the education beat covering Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County school systems.

