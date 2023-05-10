Blount County Schools plans to deploy alert devices to its 14 elementary schools this summer. The Vocera Minibadge devices include buttons to immediately summon help, an option to communicate by voice, and with the device on the right a voice to text option.
Blount County Schools plans this summer to outfit staff at its 14 elementary schools with alert devices similar to those provided in middle and high schools since 2020. The Blount County Board of Education last week approved spending for the devices, and the Blount County Commission is expected to vote on it next week.
The total cost is $297,076, and BCS plans to use about $84,000 from a state Safe Schools grant and the remainder from an increase in state education funding received this year.
BCS says the devices will give administrators, school resource officers and all school staff “a quick, effective, and detailed way to communicate crisis situations by voice or text to appropriate school and emergency personnel. It will be linked to our Blount County Emergency Center and our video camera security system.”
Blount County middle and high schools have been using the Situational Awareness and Response Assistant (SARA) system since 2020. BCS Student Services Supervisor Stan Burnette said the district is considering new devices from Vocera that include both the ability to call for help at the push of a button, what he refers to as a “call the calvary” alert, and an ability to communicate by voice. Some of the expected 500 devices could include a voice-to-text feature.
The school board last week also voted to use an additional $75,000 from its fund balance, previously undesignated funds, along with previous appropriations to cover the $98,251 cost of repairs to the roof on the William Blount High School Ninth Grade Academy.
