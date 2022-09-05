Schools have been encouraging families to apply for free and reduced priced meals this academic year, as federal funding for free meals to all ended, and now Blount County cafeteria workers are leading a fundraising initiative to support free meals.
Local public schools reported a dramatic rise in kids eating meals from the cafeterias in the past two years when federal funding provided universal free meals, but that ended June 30.
“This lack of funding puts an additional burden on parents who are having to deal with the highest inflation in over 40 years and the highest gas prices in history,” Ron Thames, president of the Blount County School Nutrition Association, told the Blount County Board of Education at its Sept. 1 meeting.
“Our members want to help our kids continue to receive free meals at school,” he said. “As a result, our association is launching the Feeding Our Kids campaign to raise the necessary money to achieve this goal.”
Members of the public attending the board meeting applauded Thames’ announcement. Information about the first fundraising activities is expected this week.
“We’re going to get flyers out to parents, and we’ll be giving businesses in our county opportunities to sponsor,” BCS School Nutrition Coordinator Karen Helton said in an interview after the meeting.
Helton said the estimated cost of providing free meals to all in Blount County Schools would be about $2.5 million.
She emphasized that this initiative should not stop families from applying for free and reduced price meals still available for those whose income qualifies through the federal school breakfast and lunch program.
“We don’t know when these funds will be coming in,” she said of the new local campaign. “We need them to turn in those (applications). Even if they think it’s possible that they maybe make too much money, you don’t know. The guidelines increased a little this year,” she said, encouraging people to fill out the application available through the district website, www.blountk12.org. Helton said she is the only person who sees and processes those applications. All students going through the cafeteria lines simply provide a number to check out.
The district is still working on how to distribute funding received through Feeding our Kids, according to Helton. “We would have to get a substantial amount to start,” she said.
Although she doesn’t expect to see distribution happening until at least January, she added, “Unless someone wants to write us a check, we’d start tomorrow.”
The Feeding Our Kids campaign hopes for widespread community involvement in the fundraising. “Anyone in the community that’s interested in helping in any way, feel free to contact us,” Helton said.
To contact Helton about the Feeding our Kids campaign or applications for free or reduced priced meals, call the BCS Central Office at 865-984-1212 or email karen.helton@blountk12.org.
Noting the importance of school meals, Helton often says, “We can’t teach a hungry child.”
