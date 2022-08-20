A group of Blount County Schools students who proved their proficiency in English as a second language celebrated Thursday, Aug. 18, in an emotional ceremony with both their families from home and the fellow students and teachers who have become like family.
The brief ceremony at Eagleton Elementary School included both giggles and tears as students from first grade through 10th read prepared remarks about themselves, where they are from, what they they liked about the ESL program and what they are looking forward to now.
The graduation was for 19 students who last spring passed a state test to show they can read, write, listen and speak in English, although not all were able to attend.
The first to speak was first grader Moises Quevedo, who arrived just a year ago as a 5-year-old from Venezuela. Third grader Salma Tawayhah followed, explaining her family was from Jerusalem and “when I was little I learned how to speak Arabic.”
Some children were born in the United States but said their families were from Mexico and the first language they learned was Spanish.
Several said they will miss the games and the cupcakes in ESL classes, a tradition for celebrating birthdays, and fourth grader Darwin Mundo recalled planting flowers for his mother for Mother’s Day.
Students said they are looking forward to things such as learning about deep sea creatures and playing in band concerts.
Teacher Hope Hixon stepped in to read the speech prepared by Alexandra Perez Zuniga when the emotions of the moment brought tears to the sixth grader’s eyes. Hixon read, “This year in school I will work hard to make good grades and learn as much as I can. I really want to graduate from high school.
“This will make my parents so happy,” the teacher finished with her own tears as she read Alexandra’s words. “I like watching them smile and be proud of me.”
After the ceremony Hixon said, “I’m inspired every day by their courage.”
Keyshla Rivera Traverso, a sophomore who came from Puerto Rico, said one of the things she will miss from ESL classes is, “You are instantly friends with your classmates because you’re related in so many ways ... More than friends or co-workers, we were family.”
“You’re always part of this family,” Alisa Teffeteller, ESL supervisor for BCS, told the graduates before presenting their certificates.
Blounty County Schools currently has 212 students receiving ESL instruction at four elementary schools, Union Grove Middle, Eagleton College and Career Academy, and Heritage and William Blount high schools. Nearly half are at EES, which has a total enrollment nearing 500 students. For most their first language is Spanish, and Arabic is the second most common, although students also have come from Poland, Romania and other countries. The Spanish speaking students come from a number of countries, including El Salvador and Guatemala.
This is the third academic year that BCS has offered ESL support across the district instead of busing all the students to one location. Teachers and administrators said that maximizes the time for instruction and allows the ESL teachers to connect with classroom teachers too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.