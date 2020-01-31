Blount County Schools honored more than 50 educators and administrators Thursday, Jan. 30, for making possible the district’s mission of maximizing the academic potential of every student.
Setting the mood during the 10th Annual Excellence in Education Celebration with the “Mission Impossible” theme, special education Supervisor Amanda Vance said, “Our amazing Teachers of the Year have a daily mission, and they always accept it,” graduating students who are career and college ready.
The top awards went to Robin Ross of Friendsville Elementary, Jessica Frank of Eagleton Middle and Amanda Clark of the Samuel Everett School of Innovation, all of whom will advance to the regional Teacher of the Year competition for their grade levels.
Principal of the Year went to April Herron of Middlesettlements Elementary, who will represent the district in the regional competition.
Presenting the instructional leadership finalists during the event at First Baptist Church of Maryville, BCS Assistant Director Mike Crabtree said a job description for a principal would include: greeter, evaluator, cop, nurse, a Judge Judy, encourager, counselor, minister, phone answerer, mediator, mop and broom pusher, mechanic, plumber, groundskeeper, cafeteria cook, cashier and dishwasher.
“A principal needs to be a good cookie dough salesman,” he continued, adding words such as ambassador, T-shirt designer, accountant, social worker, warrior, psychologist, urban dictionary translator, grappler/wrestler, “and occasionally be a rock star on a motorcycle.”
“That’s a short list,” he said, although too long of a job description. “Really the only thing that needs to be said is: ‘Duties: whatever it takes.’”
“They know that theirs is not a job — it’s a mission,” Crabtree said.
Elementary Counselor of the Year is Stephanie Sims, who serves Lanier and Friendsville elementary schools. Secondary Counselor of the Year is Jan Lafon of Eagleton Middle School.
Mathematics Teachers of the Years are Rebecca Hamilton from Walland for prekindergarten through grade two, Ashley Baxter from Fairview for grades three through five, Caren Rose from Eagleton Middle and Josh Philips from William Blount High School.
Reading Teachers of the Year are: Erin Metz from Carpenters Elementary, Ross from Friendsville, Kelly Zunich from Prospect, Melinda Guion from Fairview, Lea Spencer from Eagleton Elementary, Nina Schultz from Rockford, Laurel Martin from Heritage Middle and Jennifer Bayola from Heritage High.
Nominations from principals described staff members as passionate, dedicated and focused on unique student needs. One student described his teacher as “magical.”
Related Service Provider of the Year is David Reinhardt, school psychologist.
At the recommendation of the district’s technology teacher leaders, the district opened the Technology Innovators of the Year category to all teachers. Award winners are Kolloia Hallcox and Nikki Williams from Rockford Elementary, Amy Ray from Heritage Middle and Miri Blair from William Blount.
School-level Teachers of the Year, in addition to Ross, Frank and Clark are: Carpenters Elementary School’s Kelly Jo Windle, Carpenters Middle School’s Susan Koehl, Fairview Elementary’s Dee Harner, Heritage High’s Holly Whitehead, Heritage Middle’s Chelsea Bailes, Lanier Elementary’s Jama Tiller, Mary Blount Elementary’s Christi Prater, Middlesettlements Elementary’s Daniel Washburn and Montvale Elementary’s Michelle McCarter.
Other winners were Porter Elementary’s Lorie Coleman, Prospect Elementary’s Greg Hathcock, Townsend Elementary’s Cyndi Johnson, Union Grove Elementary’s Natosha Webb, Union Grove Middle’s Heather Grady, Walland Elementary’s Melanie Grant and William Blount High School’s Paula Jones. Art teacher Trudy Woods was recognized as Teacher of the Year at both schools she serves, Eagleton Elementary and Rockford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.