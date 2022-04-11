Blount County Schools knows the students who complete its Project SEARCH job training program make great employees: William Blount High School hired two more this year.
Usually the program is centered on the Maryville College campus, but with COVID-19 restrictions this school year the classes moved to William Blount.
Before the training was over, the high school hired Amber Tinch as a full-time maintenance worker and Zami Guild to work in the cafeteria, so they already were earning while still learning.
This is the seventh year the BCS Project SEARCH program has trained students with disabilities for competitive employment, working with the Tennessee Vocational Rehabilitation Center, the Access Program from the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and a business advisory council.
Both of this year’s interns were Heritage High School students, and during a Project SEARCH celebration Monday, April 11, Principal Jed West told them, “Don’t hesitate to put in for a transfer to Heritage High School.”
Zami is the third Project SEARCH graduate hired by William Blount cafeteria manager Von Buchanan.
“Every one of them is wonderful,” she said.
They work in various roles from dishwashing to serving, and some say Zami makes meatloaf even better than Buchanan. He can tell you all the steps from memory.
In the maintenance department, “Amber has been a lifesaver,” said Supervisor Ronnie Burchfield. She’s currently working the night shift at the school cleaning classrooms.
Project SEARCH instructor Tammy Hearon said both have an “absolutely fabulous attitude.” During the ceremony the students spoke about some of the things they learned, from budgeting to internet safety.
After Amber spoke confidently about her experience in Project SEARCH, West recalled that when she was at Heritage, “I got a beautiful smile, and an awesome wave, and I think I got a total of 10 words.”
“I can tell that you’ve grown so much, and I’m so proud of you for that,” the principal said.
West also shared how Zami’s smile had brightened even tough days during the pandemic last year and told him, “I’m a little bit disappointed that I haven’t had your awesome meatloaf yet.”
The Airport Hilton, which hosted’s Monday’s celebration for this year’s two graduates and their families, plans to offer multiple training opportunities in the next school year, when BCS is expecting about nine students in Project SEARCH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.