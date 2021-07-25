As the 2021-22 school year begins, parents can feel safer about the water students are drinking in old school buildings.
A state law that took effect in 2019 required districts to test all sources of drinking water in schools built before 1998 and to remove the source from service if lead exceeded 20 parts per billion.
Maryville and Alcoa City Schools completed the required testing in 2019, but with 21 schools and renovations at the two high schools, Blount County didn’t complete the testing and remediation until this year.
Samples from Heritage and William Blount high schools taken Dec. 30, 2020, found five sources with high levels in the schools, which opened in 1977 and 1979, respectively, according to James Duke, the district’s new maintenance manager.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, none of the water fountains was in use during the 2020-21 school year.
The highest levels in this round of testing were on the second floor of Heritage High School. One sample from a fountain on Wing 1 showed 20.2 parts per billion of lead, although another sample from the same fountain showed 16.7 ppb, according to results Waypoint Analytical sent Blount County Schools on Jan. 5. Another water fountain on Wing 1 had 20.1 ppb.
A water fountain at the entrance to Wing 2 on the second floor of HHS had 18.9 ppb.
Duke said all three of those water fountains were removed from service, and there are other fountains and water bottle fill stations in the area.
At William Blount, one fountain in the hallway next to Room 106 had 17 ppb of lead in the sample and another in the gym at the entrance to the commons had 16.8 ppb.
The school district replaced those WBHS fountains with water bottle fill stations, and Duke said those passed follow-up testing in March.
Since testing began in 2019, BCS found high levels of lead in at least one water source in 10 schools.
Maryville City Schools reported in 2019 that it had tested all seven schools and none required remediation under state law.
Alcoa City Schools chose not to test its high school and intermediate school, both of which were built in the past decade and exempt from the law. However, it did find high levels in 16 sources of water, most in the middle school and a few in the Vernon Osborne Gym. None were drinking fountains recently used by students.
Data from the Tennessee Department of Health showed Alcoa Middle School classroom sinks had two of the 12 highest levels reported, at 4,910 and 3,200 ppb.
The law that took effect Jan. 1, 2019, called for “at a minimum, periodic, not to exceed biennial, testing of lead levels in drinking water sources;” however, there was no penalty for failing to meet the deadline.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “Because no safe blood level has been identified for young children, all sources of lead exposure for children should be controlled or eliminated. EPA has set the maximum contaminant level goal for lead in drinking water at zero because lead can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels.”
Young children are especially at risk from lead exposure, which can damage the brain and nervous system and slow development.
The Tennessee Department of Health is offering free water lead testing to schools, Head Start/Early Head Start facilities and child care centers licensed by the state Department of Human Services.
To request a lead testing kit, contact the Tennessee Department of Health Laboratory Services by calling 615-262-6300 or sending an email to Lead_Testing.Support@tn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.