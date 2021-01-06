Citing community and school COVID-19 data, Blount County Schools announced it will continue on a staggered attendance schedule through the end of next week.
Maryville City Schools plans to decide this afternoon, Jan. 7, its plan for next week. Maryville’s elementary schools have been on a full-week schedule with staggered attendance in grades 4-12.
Alcoa City Schools already had planned the staggered attendance model through the month of January.
From Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 4-6, BCS reported 92 cases of COVID-19, with 37 staff members and 55 students. During the entire first semester of this school year, 359 cases were reported to the district.
For the first time, the district on Jan. 6 sent The Daily Times case numbers broken down both by school and whether they are students or staff.
So far Townsend Elementary, with the district’s smallest enrollment, had five staff cases and three student cases this week. Heritage Middle School has five staff cases and 10 student cases. William Blount High School, the largest in BCS, had nine student cases.
Three of the district’s 21 schools had reported no cases this week by Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 6: Eagleton, Montvale and Walland elementary schools, although some had only one.
Under the staggered attendance plan for BCS students with last names beginning A-K, they will attend in person Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week, with others on campus Tuesday and Thursday.
However, students enrolled in the Friends program are to attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week regardless of their last name, and the Friends program will be open during the school day Tuesday and Thursday, today.
