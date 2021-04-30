Blount County Schools reported nine new COVID-19 cases for the week of April 26-30, six of them on the Heritage campus.
BCS reported two student cases and one staff case at Heritage Middle School, plus one student case and two staff cases at Heritage High.
Friendsville Elementary reported two student cases, and Mary Blount Elementary one student case this week.
BCS corrected previously released information for the week of April 19-23, when it said there were just three new student cases.
Maryville City Schools added three student cases on Thursday, April 29 — two at the high school and one at the junior high.
That brought the total number of new student cases at those two schools for April 26-29 to seven at the high school and 12 at the junior high.
