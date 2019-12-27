Blount County Schools has added a “calming room” to every school and is considering a Behavior Intervention Center for elementary students at its alternative campus to deal with a growing number of students with severe social, emotional and behavioral issues.
Previously a school with 350 students might have had one or two students that needed a lot of support. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in that, especially in kindergarten coming in,” said April Herron, principal at Middlesettlements Elementary School. “You may have three or four students just in one grade who really need a lot of support in how to handle big emotions.”
“We anticipate that will continue to spike,” said Amanda Vance, special education supervisor for Blount County Schools. Director Rob Britt often refers to it as a rising tide, one other local districts also have noted and striving to serve.
The opioid crisis is just one factor among many.
Educators have seen a rise in children entering kindergarten “not knowing how to do school,” Vance said, “but we’ve also seen a rise in students that have experienced traumas that we would hope none of us would ever face.”
That includes sexual abuse, physical abuse or emotional abuse. “They may not know where their next meal is coming from or who is coming in and out of their home,” Vance said.
“Trauma is everywhere,” she said and can look different for every child.
One may be reeling from the death of a grandmother who was her caregiver. A teen may be devastated by a comment on social media. The loss of a pet can be particularly hard on a student who is not very social and has no close human friends.
Children from families that move frequently may be in “survival mode” and have no interest in forming relationships or excelling at academics. “They really don’t have an incentive to connect with them or to follow rules or to do work,” Herron said. “That’s really not in their survival priority list.”
A child may arrive at school anxious or upset. The student who appears to be out of control, running down the hallway in the morning may be so hungry the only thing he focuses on is reaching the cafeteria.
One who is overwhelmed may lie on the classroom floor and cry.
What outsiders see as simple misbehavior educators have learned is more.
“There’s usually something happening to cause that behavior,” said Heather Byrd, principal at Prospect Elementary School. “Sometimes it has been eye opening what is going on in that child’s world outside our walls that may be causing what we are seeing.”
At the same time students are arriving at school not knowing how to get along with others and what do do when they are angry. “Conflict resolution is really something that we’ve seen a decline in,” Herron said. “We need to teach our kids skills and what to do in situations where they feel out of control.”
In the moment, an adult telling the child to “behave” doesn’t work. “They don’t hear you; they don’t understand you,” Herron said.
So the schools are responding with a variety of strategies, training staff members in “trauma-informed practices,” how to reach students in those situations and creating spaces so they don’t disrupt learning for others.
“We are really trying our best to just love those those kids through it and just change the trajectory of the path that they are on and really support the families,” Herron said.
‘Dysregulated’
When children are angry or anxious and don’t know how to talk about their feelings and calm themselves, “It may come across as they are yelling. Sometimes they are throwing or hitting,” Byrd explained.
“You can see that they really don’t know what to do,” she said.
“You can see that they do not want to be behaving that way and their body is out of control,” Herron said. “They’re hurting.”
Educators refer to a child being “dysregulated.”
“When you’ve dealt one-on-one with a student that is completely dysregulated but they are sorry about it because they don’t know how to control their body it really will open your eyes to the kind of support that I think they need,” Herron said.
When educators talk with young students they may describe what is happening as “flipping their lid,” Herron said, and there is even a hand motion to show kids what is happening in their brain. “Their brain stem is not talking to the parts of their brain that make good choices.”
Educators start by guiding the student to a calm state, then move on to showing them how to recognize their own emotions and how to deal with them.
“We’ve got to teach those strategies, especially to students who come from trauma backgrounds,“ Vance said. “I’ve got to learn that it’s more appropriate to do this than use foul language or to do this than lash out and grab someone.”
Creating calm
Over the past year BCS has added at least one “calming room” to every school, a space for students who can’t be in the classroom as they calm down. They all look a bit different, but there may be a filter over the light fixture and soft furniture create a soothing atmosphere.
“You worry about number one what those kids have been exposed to and where that’s coming from, but then also exposing other kids in their class,” Herron said. “We want to make sure not only are they physically safe but emotionally safe. We don’t want other kids exposed to that as well.”
At Prospect Elementary, some students have built into their daily schedule time in a sensory room primarily used for special education students. They may jump on a mini trampoline to work off excess energy or calm down by spinning in a soft hanging chair that wraps around their body.
Middlesettlements and Lanier Elementary each received a two-year state “Trauma-Informed Schools” grant that funded not only training but also resources for a “calming area” in each classroom. Maryville College partnered with three other schools to create their calming rooms.
Teachers, teaching assistants as well at other staff members at every school have received training in how to recognize triggers and manage behavior.
For example, instead of telling a defiant child, “You will sit down and do this paper,” the teacher might say, “Hey, would you rather do your math paper in the bean bag or at your desk or on the floor crisscross applesauce,” Herron explained, describing how students often sit with legs crossed. “They feel like they have a little bit of control, but really they’re doing what you’re asking them to do.”
“We’ve come a long way in our knowledge of what to do and understanding why kids get dysregulated in the brain, but I think it’s all hands on deck,” Herron said.
Often families ask the schools for support, and there may be great-grandparents, a loving aunt or foster parents grappling with raising the child.
Blount County has trained bus drivers in “de-escalation techniques,” how to talk students down instead of engaging in power struggles.
Every kindergarten and prekindergaren teacher has been trained in crisis prevention intervention, learning details such as how body position and tone of voice can soothe a student. They also learn a safe way to hold students in the most extreme situations, so the child is not a danger to themselves or others.
As the educators learn what works, they also are training the children to manage themselves.
At Middlesettlements Elementary the prekindergarten teacher has a “work it out” mat, where a student who is having a conflict can invite a classmate to settle the situation.
With the techniques educators are using they see a decrease in office referrals and suspensions, as well as an increase in instruction time after disruptions decrease.
Vance noted the longterm benefits too. “If I learn the skills of how to work through my social emotional problems, those stick with me through my life.” The child grows up to be an adult who can work with others.
Principals say they see dramatic progress within months.
A student who once would run out of classroom, put hands and feet on people use and use explosive language, Herron said, by winter break learned to recognize feelings and tell the teacher, “I need a break.”
“When they can verbalize it, it’s amazing,” she said.
Thin resources
Few of Blount County’s 14 elementary schools have an assistant principal, and counselors split their time among schools and teach classes in addition to meeting with students individually and in small groups.
The district has only two behavior intervention specialists for more than 10,000 students, and most of their time is devoted to special education students.
“If you have students who are having significant issues it takes most of your time to help that student by keeping their classmates safe, keeping their teacher safe,” especially if there are multiple students at the school with those issues, Herron said.
For students working toward small behavior goals, school resource officers, administrative assistants and custodians are among the staff members who support them through a “check in system.”
The student meetings with the adult for a few minutes in the morning to talk about goals and strategies, and throughout the day a teacher may mark how they are doing on a paper with points or smiley faces. At the end of the day the student “checks out” with another brief conversation focused on doing what works.
Family members review the paper at home and may offer additional incentives as the child progresses.
“We are really trying to be creative in using the resources we do have to support students where they are and show them that care, love and service,” Vance said. “In addition, we need more resources.”
The schools already have partnerships with mental health providers to provide some services and training.
Behavior Intervention Center
“There’s still a percentage of students that need more intensive therapeutic opportunities, including counseling services, they also need the support of a social worker or a certified behavior analyst,” Vance said.
BCS is working on a proposal to create a Behavior Intervention Center with that support at the district’s alternative campus, the Samuel Everett School of Innovation. The idea is to send a small number of students there on a short-term basis. One of the challenges to resolve is how to provide transportation to students who could be enrolled at 14 different schools across the county.
Ultimately the goal is for the students to return to their regular elementary schools, and Vance noted the progress she has seen students make with support.
Before winter break one entered a classroom and said, “Hey, I’m home.”
“I know the background of that student, so for me that was powerful,” Vance said, “that she felt like school was her home where she could come and she was safe and she could work.”
