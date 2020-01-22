Blount County Schools custodians are on the front line protecting students from flu and other germs circulating this season, armed with a special sanitizing sprayer.
Since 2017 BCS has used four Clorox Total 360 Systems to deep clean the district’s 21 schools. The machines create a fine electrostatic mist that custodial manager Rick Morgan said “will go behind, under and around surfaces,” killing the germs.
The machine can sanitize 18,000 square feet an hour, Morgan said. That means 10 minutes for a classroom compared with 30 or 40 minutes wiping surfaces, and the fine mist reaches more areas. “You can spray a building at fast as you can walk,” he said.
Morgan deploys the machines across four zones, concentrating first on the district’s 14 elementary schools, where the youngest kids touch the most. He usually stations one at each of the high schools to regularly treat the locker rooms.
During flu season, custodians treat four schools a night, with Morgan using reports from principals and teachers on where student illness has hit to focus the efforts.
The Clorox Total 360 machines supplement the regular nightly cleaning, when custodians go top to bottom, Morgan said, cleaning water fountains, sanitizing bathrooms and paying particular attention to doorknobs and push bars.
The regular cleaning fluid is peroxide based and doesn’t have to be wiped off, Morgan explained. Although the electrostatic sprayer bears the Clorox name, its sanitizing solution also does not use bleach, which can cause problems with people who have conditions such as asthma.
“We’ve been a green system for several years,” Morgan noted. In 2015, BCS received an honorable mention in the Green Cleaning Awards for Schools and Universities for its efforts to transition to more environmentally friendly products and methods.
School custodians aren’t the only ones using the Clorox system — hospitals use it, too.
While the custodians wear protective equipment when spraying, the classrooms are safe to enter immediately afterward, although the cleaning usually is done at night.
“We can take care of the germs in the school,” Morgan said, but parents can do their part by not sending ill students to class. “If they’re sick, keep them at home.”
The Clorox Total 360 System won the 2017 Innovation of the Year Award from ISSA, a cleaning industry association. The machines cost about $5,000 each. “I would love to have two more,” Morgan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.