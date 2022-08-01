Fulfilling a promise he made in applying to be director of Blount County Schools, David Murrell was on several campuses for the first day of classes Monday, Aug. 1.
He also was in the schools as educators prepared for students over the past couple of weeks and has more visits already on his schedule. “Relationships are my highest priority and always have been,” said Murrell, noting the value of informal conversations that can happen with families and educators even in a hallway.
In a video BCS released on social media Monday, Aug. 1, Murrell encouraged families to partner with schools, by attending events and meetings, volunteering, asking children about their day, and monitoring students’ schoolwork and performance.
He started Monday, Aug. 1, at Walland Elementary before 8 a.m., visiting classrooms, talking with the new principal, Jennifer Tipton, and even answering a parent’s question about the school bus schedule. Later in the day he planned to visit Carpenters Elementary and Carpenters Middle schools, which also have new principals this school year.
A member of the Central Office staff visited each of the 21 Blount County campuses for the first day of school, and Murrell planned a leadership team meeting in the afternoon.
He confessed that the night before the first day of school this year was different than any other during his nearly quarter century career with BCS. As director he’s now responsible for every aspect affecting about 10,250 students.
Murrell not only has worked for BCS since 1998 and been an assistant director since 2011, but his education started at Rockford Elementary, and he graduated from Heritage High School in 1993.
“This is my family; this is my home,” Murrell said of Blount County Schools.
He also praised the leadership of Rob Britt, who retired as director at the end of June, and the strategic plan the district developed under him. “We have a good roadmap going forward for the next four years,” Murrell said.
Tipton expects to have about 275 students at Walland this year, but with the district’s staggered start, only half were due on campus Monday.
“We’re excited about working with families and partnering with families,” Tipton said, as well as welcoming classroom volunteers back into the building this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.