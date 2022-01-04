Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt has announced plans to retire in June.
He has worked for the district for 36 years, serving as director since 2009.
“It has been a true honor and privilege to serve our school community as Director of Schools,” Britt said in a statement issued Tuesday night, Jan. 4.
“I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest and most sincere thanks for our Board of Education, BCS teachers, administrators, staff, employees, students, parents and community members for all they continue to contribute to our school community,” the statement said.
Britt had announced his plan to the Blount County Board of Education and Central Office staff and told principals Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 4. He issued the statement after The Daily Times attempted to reach him for comment.
More details are expected at the school board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6.
The Blount County Board of Education unanimously selected Britt to become director in April 2009, succeeding Director Alvin Hord when he retired that June.
When Britt accepted the position he said he would start each day by asking two questions: “What will my actions do to positively impact children’s lives today and how will I advance the mission of our school system?”
He joined Blount County Schools as the choral music teacher at William Blount High School in 1986. He had a bachelor’s degree in music education from Shenandoah University and Conservatory of Music, and he earned two master’s degrees, one in music from the University of Tennessee and another in education from Lincoln Memorial University.
He served as an assistant principal at William Blount from 1994 to December 2000, when he was named principal of the new Carpenters Middle School.
In 2015 the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents named Britt the East Tennessee Superintendent of the Year, making him one of eight finalists for the 2016 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.
