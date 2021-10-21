Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt will serve on a subcommittee reviewing state education funding.
Britt accepted the invitation of state Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to serve on the School System Leadership Subcommittee, which along with 17 other groups are scheduled to meet twice a month over three months to review spending from various perspectives. A central steering committee will meet monthly.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Oct. 8 that he was calling for a full review of the state’s education funding formula, “to ensure we are properly investing in students and stewarding our resources well.”
He is calling for a “student investment strategy” that prioritizes students over systems, empowers parents, incentivizes student outcomes and “reflects Tennesseans’ values.”
The current Basic Education Program funding framework has not had a meaningful update in more than three decades, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.
BEP today
About half of Blount County Schools funding has come through the state BEP in recent years, and about 40% of the revenue for Maryville and Alcoa city schools is from the BEP.
Britt this week called the BEP antiquated and said it “in many ways falls short and is inadequate.”
For example, in 2020-21 the BEP calculations included the state covering 70% of the cost of one school nurse per 3,000 students and one counselor per 500 elementary students. Britt noted that BCS has more than 10,000 students across 21 schools.
Britt said an intent to focus on individual student needs is “a step in the right direction” and noted the plan is to involve many people in revising the system.
Public input
One of eight regional public town halls will be held at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville on Nov. 2, and it will be available online through the TDOE Facebook page and Microsoft Teams.
“Along with partners and stakeholders across the state, I am thrilled to invite all Tennesseans to join us for these conversations about what a student-based funding strategy could look like in our state,” Schwinn said in a news release about the public meetings.
“Focusing on the needs of our students and how to best set them up for success is our collective goal,” she said, “and we look forward to hearing directly from parents, stakeholders, and members of the public about their thoughts, concerns and hopes for a new public education funding strategy to best support our kids.”
