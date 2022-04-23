The Blount County Board of Education has postponed a vote on the next director of schools until May 6.
The school board originally planned to vote April 25, but Chairman Robby Kirkland said he hopes by delaying the vote all seven members will be able to participate.
The board’s regular monthly meeting is Thursday, May 5, and Kirkland now expects the vote on the successor to retiring Director Rob Britt to take place at a called meeting Friday, May 6, but the time has not been set yet.
Kirkland said members of the public will have an opportunity to speak during the regular meeting May 5.
He expects to begin the process of finalizing the decision May 6 by asking board members to list their first two choices for director on a paper ballot.
The board interviewed four finalists this month: Blount County Schools Assistant Directors David Murrell and Jake Jones; Keri Prigmore, director of attendance for Alcoa City Schools; and Jefferson County Schools Directors Shane Johnston.
Videos of their interviews and a Director of Schools Candidate Reaction Form are available through the BCS website at www.blountk12.org/director-search.
