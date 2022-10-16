Blount County Schools is looking to send state legislators a message before their January session that lawmakers should revise a state law that could require a substantial number of third graders to be retained at the end of the school year.
“I really wish they’d take retention off the table,” Director David Murrell told Blount County Board of Education members during a daylong retreat at the Central Office on Friday, Oct. 14.
Murrell said the school district has no problem with offering summer learning and tutoring to students who aren’t meeting expectations in English language arts, although funding those programs in the future may be concern as federal coronavirus relief funding ends.
The director said he already has talked with state legislators and could provide sample resolutions from other school districts. Board Member Vandy Kemp indicated she would offer a resolution at the December school board meeting.
COVID cohort
The current third graders were in kindergarten when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of school building during the last nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year, and they had further disruptions because of the pandemic when they were in first and second grade.
If the retention requirement had been applied to the current BCS fourth graders, so many students could have been retained that Blount County’s elementary schools might have averaged just 15 students in that grade this year, Donny Anderson, the district’s coordinator of accountability and assessment, told the board.
Just 30% of BCS third graders last spring were meeting or exceeding expectations in English language arts, based on their scores in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program. According to figures Anderson provided later to The Daily Times, 538 of the 769 BCS third graders tested last spring could have been retained.
“They’re putting a lot in this law on one test,” said Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications. “If I have one bad day, I might be staying back in the third grade.”
“We don’t always test well every single time,” she continued. “What we use to make decisions at the school level are multiple data sources.”
Statewide, about 64% of last year’s third graders would have been subject to retention if the law had been in effect.
“You can see statewide it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Vance said.
Administrators also have explained that the third grade scores are calibrated to students being on track to score a 23 on the ACT in high school, two points higher than needed to be considered a “Ready Graduate” under state law.
Depending on their TCAP scores this spring, to avoid staying in third grade some students would have to attend 90% of summer school classes and receive tutoring throughout fourth grade. Others who score higher but still don’t meet expectations could avoid retention by attending summer school and showing adequate progress, or by being tutored in the fourth grade.
BCS Special Education Supervisor April Herron cited research on the long-term effects of retention in voicing her concerns about the law. “That’s one less year of high school before they turn 18 and can drop out,” she said. “I have so many concerns about that.”
BCS administrators and school board members noted that third grade is a stressful year anyway for children, who undergo a lot of changes.
“To add this kind of stress on to them and their families is wrongheaded,” Kemp said.
During the discussion, school board Chairman Robby Kirkland said the state and public no longer will stand such a low percentage of students meeting expectations by third grade.
“I agree with you. We’ve got to move that number, and we’re diving in and doing the hard work to make it happen,” Vance said.
During the school board retreat BCS employees covered a number of programs, starting with intervention before kindergarten, transition classrooms for students who aren’t ready to progress from kindergarten to first grade, small group instruction and intervention, and more.
An executive summary provided to the board on the district’s strategic goals showed that the percentage of BCS third through fifth grade students at or above grade level in literacy rose from 33% in the 2020-21 school year to 37% last year.
