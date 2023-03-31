Five who spent decades inspiring students, mentoring teachers and leading schools joined the Blount County Schools Educator Hall of Fame on Thursday, March 30.
BCS Director David Murrell called them legends during a ceremony at the Capitol Theatre in Maryville.
For Don Moore Sr., the event was even more of a family affair, as he was introduced by his son, Don Moore Jr.
In 1956, the year the younger Moore was born, the father began teaching at Friendsville, and over the years he coached football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and track. When that high school closed in 1979, he moved to the new William Blount High School as its first athletic director and a teacher.
The elder Moore also was the first chief negotiator for the Blount County Education Association. He retired from teaching in 1991 and in 1992 began eight years of service on the school board, for a total of 43 years of service to Blount County Schools.
Education is important to the Moore family, he noted, with the 12 adults holding 26 degrees beyond high school and a combined 277 years of service to the schools, most in the classroom.
As the second of eight children himself, Moore Sr., said the path to college wouldn’t be easy but, “If you’re determined, you’ll find a way.” With support of local business leaders and summer jobs, he graduated from Maryville College, declining offers to leave early for sports careers.
Moore Sr. said one of the things he learned as an educator is, “You have to have a great desire to be a teacher,” noting that his first year’s pay — including coaching supplements — was $3,000.
Teachers also need to be innovative and have imagination, he said, describing how he managed to teacher a driver’s education class without a car.
Although he has been inducted into three sports halls of fames, Moore Sr. said the educators hall of fame was the greatest honor for him.
Standing out
Jon Young, BCS instructional supervisor, described the excitement he had when he learned Becky Dunlap would be his English teacher in seventh and eighth grade. “She motivated me, she inspired me, and above all else, she loved me,” Young said.
Dunlap began her career in Dalton, Georgia, before coming to BCS to teach at Bungalow from 1975-85, when she moved to Fairview. In 2002 she went to Carpenters Middle School, retiring in 2005.
No one would dare fall asleep in her class and risk missing something, according to Young, who also credited her with a “simple, yet brilliant, teaching strategy.”
“If you stand on your desk while continuing to teach, suddenly you have everyone’s attention,” Young said to laughter.
Dunlap later confessed that a lot of times she would stand on the desk to perform “Hardhearted Hannah,” “because they wouldn’t believe that I was hardhearted.”
She credited her parents with developing her work ethic and for her being “a halfway decent person most of the time.” She also gave appreciation to her colleagues, students and their parents too.
Retired educator Craig Hurst introduced inductee Terrie Mitchell and said, “Every kid who came into her classroom ... she loved all of them equally.” He also said she was a strong member of BCEA.
Mitchell began her BCS career in 1970 and taught at Friendsville, Binfield and Mary Blount Elementary before retiring in 2010.
“I closed down Binfield and opened Mary Blount — twice,” Mitchell said, describing how in the middle of one school year everyone — children, spouses, custodians from other schools and Central Office staff — worked to prepare the classrooms.
Reflecting on her 40 years as a teacher, Mitchell said, “I enjoyed every single day — well, most every single day.”
Serious impact
Richard Norville was known for sprinkling lessons with jokes and telling jokes to get the players he was coaching back on track, but Norville said he thought someone else was pulling a joke when he received the call that he would be inducted into the BCS Educator Hall of Fame.
He began teaching at Forest Hill Elementary in 1974, transferring to Rocky Branch in 1975 and then Walland Middle School in 1982 and Heritage High School in 1988, before retiring in 2010, retired educator MaryLynn Lemons explained in his introduction. In addition to teaching and coaching football and volleyball, as well as being a volleyball referee, Norville started a school newspaper and drama club.
Norville said he found his passion in teaching and coaching. “You can’t do this, folks, without a passion,” he said.
Alvin Hord, a retired BCS director and member of the first hall of fame class in 2018, introduced this year’s honoree Fred Goins.
A 1969 graduate of Friendsville High, where Moore Sr. was his history teacher, Goins held several different jobs before starting his education career at Rocky Branch in 1977. He went to Binfield in 1984, Eagleton Elementary in 1988, Townsend in 1991 and Carpenters Elementary in 2006, retiring in 2013. He has served on the Blount County Board of Education since 2014.
Hord noted Goins had served 11 years in the classroom, 25 as a principal and nine as a board member, including being the district’s Teacher of the Year in 1987.
Goins cited his influences from his parents as his first teachers throughout his career in learning how to teach and how to treat children. When he applied to be a principal, a move he called a big mistake, Goins said that’s when he learned about politics.
Among the lessons Goins said he learned from his BCS mentors: “School’s what you make it.”
