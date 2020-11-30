Blount County Schools appeared to take a stronger stance requiring students and staff to wear face masks on Monday, Nov. 30 — the same day the state reported 34 new school-age COVID-19 cases across the county.
In social media posts BCS said, “Face coverings will be required by all employees, students and visitors inside our schools to support a healthy and safe learning environment in Blount County Schools.”
Previously the district had said students were “expected” to wear face coverings but it would not enforce them as it would a dress code violation.
In an email to The Daily Times, Director Rob Britt wrote, “With rising levels of infection due to the community spread of COVID-19, we want to do our part to mitigate the infection rate and number of quarantines in our schools. Therefore we are going to be more restrictive with our face coverings protocol. We want to do all we can to provide the safest and healthiest environment for students and staff in our schools.
“Our state and local health departments agree that face coverings are essential in preventing, mitigating, and reducing the spread of COVID-19. We are committed to do our part to keep our Blount County Schools buildings open for in person learning to the extent feasible and practical.”
In a phone interview Britt said, “It’s not really a whole lot different than what we’ve been doing,” adding that staff have been required to wear face coverings and the district would heighten awareness of the protocols.
“We will do a lot of reminders and support our students,” providing face masks if they don’t have them, he said.
While school policy allows the district to take action when a student is “defiant,” Britt said, “I don’t anticipate that’s going to happen.” He said he believes most students want to be in school, and school officials will talk with parents about any issues.
Explaining the new emphasis on face coverings, Britt noted, “The two weeks prior to Thanksgiving were our two most difficult weeks,” with some schools and classes moving to online learning in the days before the holiday.
Monday, Nov. 30, BCS was able to fill only 71% of the needs for substitute teachers, and Britt said it is possible some schools will have to move to virtual instruction.
The director said he’s trying to keep schools open as long as the district possibly can. “I want to say to our community that we’ve done all that we can do,” he said. “I hope we’ll have a great deal of cooperation.”
While some on social media questioned whether the school district can require masks, Britt said, “The state Department of Education provides schools the authority to make those kinds of decisions,” and he noted other districts, including Knox County, have had mask mandates.
Blount County Schools’ new announcement does include a few exceptions to the face covering requirements, such as when students are eating and drinking; have a documented medical condition or disability; or can maintain 6 feet of distancing.
Alcoa split
Since schools closed for Thanksgiving, Alcoa has had 17 new cases of COVID-19, according to Director Beck Stone. About nine were at the high school and most of the others at the intermediate and middle school, she said.
Many of the high school cases already were in quarantine and did not require contact tracing, the director said.
Alcoa City Schools plans staggered on-campus attendance in grades 3-12 through the end of the semester, with half of the students in the buildings Monday and Wednesday, half Tuesday and Thursday, and everyone in virtual classes on Fridays. Elementary students are expected to be on campus every day.
This week is an exception, with all four Alcoa schools closed Friday, Dec. 4, because the high school football team is playing in the state championship game.
Stone estimated more than 90% of Alcoa students are wearing masks and said she did not see a need for a mask mandate at this time. “Our students are doing a pretty good job,” she said.
She said Alcoa likely will stagger attendance for a while on the return from winter break in January, too. “If we don’t, we’ll be quarantining a lot,” she said.
With only half the students in the buildings at a time, she noted, distancing is easier.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead told The Daily Times on Monday, Nov. 30, “We do not anticipate any changes to our operating plans.”
MCS already has announced it will have staggered on-campus attendance the first week back in January for grades 4-12. The last day of on-campus learning for Maryville this semester will be Dec. 11. On Dec. 14-15, elementary students will have materials to work on at home and the other grades will have digital instruction.
November rise
The 34 new cases among Blount County children ages 5-18 that the state Department of Health reported Monday, Nov. 30, was the largest single-day number since the state began reporting the figures in July.
Eight of the 10 highest single-day numbers for new COVID-19 cases among school-age children were between Nov. 11-30, with 13-34 cases. The county also had 13 new cases in that age group on July 21 and 21 on Oct. 12.
