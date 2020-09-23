Enrollment figures from mid-September show Blount County Schools down nearly 200 students, while the city districts are up 10-15 students, respectively.
Last fall, BCS enrollment was up for the first time in about a dozen years, but the figures change throughout the year and by spring it was down, but by just four, BCS Assistant Director David Murrell said.
This month BCS reported 10,486 students from prekindergarten through 12th grade. On the 20th day of school this year, BCS enrollment was 194 fewer than the previous year.
Maryville City Schools reported 5,451, up 15 from last year, while Alcoa City Schools’ total enrollment was up 10, to 2,156.
Differs by campus
BCS saw enrollment soar by more than 90 at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation, which houses four alternative programs with a total of 223 students.
Most of that gain was in the Preferred Flex Academy, a K-6 program that opened in 2018 to give families support to provide public education mostly at home with a flexible schedule.
Montvale Elementary’s enrollment was down by 29 students, to 290, and Murrell said it had a smaller kindergarten class this year.
BCS expected enrollment dips at Carpenters and Union Grove middle schools because of a smaller class of entering sixth graders, he said. The decline is about 40 at CMS and 30 at UGMS.
Murrell said he did not yet know why William Blount High School’s enrollment is about 70 lower than last year. Heritage High enrollment is up by about 20.
Rise in home schooling
BCS already has seen a slight rise in students choosing “nonpublic school” —enrolling in private schools or home schooling under an umbrella institution. While that’s up by only eight to 1,433, Murrell said, “That will most likely grow.”
The number of independent home-schooled students who otherwise would go to BCS is 130 so far, compared to 189 last year, but Murrell said more than 90 families from last year haven’t submitted paperwork yet.
Maryville City Schools had 153 home-school students last May and 186 this month. “These numbers fluctuate from semester to semester but seem to steadily increase year after year,” said Sharon Anglim, the district’s communications director.
