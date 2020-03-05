Blount County Schools capital improvements could total nearly $14 million in the 2020-21 school year, if the district had enough funding.
Based on preliminary budget numbers, the district is nearly $7 million short of funding for all priorities the district has identified for next year.
BCS must present a 2020-21 budget to the county April 1 but won’t know how much state funding to expect until after that.
Without expecting any more state money, the district expects revenues of about $96.6 million, but its preliminary budget totals early $103.3 million, with a 5% raise for employees on top of step increases and a 5% raise for bus transportation.
High Schools
During a budget work session Thursday, March 5, the district’s fiscal administrator, Troy Logan, detailed a capital improvement plan for 2020-21 that includes $8.5 million in high school renovations.
For Heritage High School that includes more than $2.1 million for the first phase of work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and nearly $1.8 million in fire protection upgrades for the school, which opened in 1977 without a sprinkler or fire suppression system.
At William Blount High School the budget includes $1.7 million to renovate six science labs, and $565,000 for the second phase of HVAC work there.
Logan described nearly $578,000 to fix leaks at the roof and wall intersection in the gym and cafeteria area as “biting off a small piece of the elephant” to address some of the water intrusion problems at the 41-year-old school.
The draft budget includes $150,000 each for the high schools to replace furniture in their cafeteria commons areas, plus estimates for soft costs, architectural fees and related expenses.
Logan expects BSC to receive just over $5.6 million under Fund 177, a share of property taxes not split with the city school districts. The draft budget also calls for using nearly $2.4 million from the BCS fund balance in Fund 141, revenues not previously budgeted and originally from the pool of money split with the cities.
Roof and sewer
Another big expense on the draft capital improvements list for 2020-21 is replacing the roof at the William Blount Ninth Grade Academy. The draft budget estimates that at nearly $2.3 million to replace the metal roof, but Logan said he will look at less expensive alternatives, and BCS may be able to defer that for a year.
“The problem with the roof is part of it was installed wrong; that’s why it’s leaking,” maintenance foreman Terry “Mutt” Baldwin said in response to questions from board members about the roof.
Another priority is $750,000 to replace the sewer plant at Lanier Elementary School. BCS had tentatively budgeted that project for this school year, but Logan said it won’t happen until after the new fiscal year begins, July 1.
In a later discussion about prioritizing the items, Director Rob Britt said the Lanier sewer plant must be a top priority because if it fails that could shut down the school, which serves nearly 300 students.
Although Lanier’s sewer plant recently passed an inspection, he said, “It’s on its last legs.”
Other major expenses include $360,000 to replace the 11 worst HVAC units at other schools on the district’s 21 campuses, and $272,411 for flooring, starting with sections at Rockford, Townsend and Walland elementary schools.
BCS must install some new doors at Walland and William Blount High School under orders from the fire marshal, according to Logan, who included a total of $147,258 for doors in the draft budget to allow for other replacements districtwide too.
“Doors are expensive,” he said, “and we just kept deferring and kicking that can down the road.”
Logan included $100,000 for safety and security and $80,000 for fire and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. Needs in those areas come up every year, he said, but BCS hasn’t had money designated within the budget for those.
The school board’s next budget work session will be March 12.
