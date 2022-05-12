A Blount County Schools facilities assessment identified $217.6 million in potential needs over the next five years across the district's 40 buildings.
Only two schools, Prospect and Union Grove Elementary, are considered in excellent condition based on a Facilities Condition Index, with Montvale and Friendsville Elementary receiving the lowest condition ratings among BCS schools. The FCI is a measure of the cost of potential needs over the next five years divided by the current replacement value of the building.
BCS hired Gordian to conduct the assessment, which included a visual inspection by an architect, electrical engineer and mechanical engineer of each building over 10 days. Gordian then created a database that uses industry benchmarks for life cycles and estimated replacement costs of building components.
Half of BCS buildings are considered "Deficient" on the FCI measure, the lowest of five categories: excellent, good, fair, poor and deficient.
"That's a kind of a wakeup call," Elizabeth Church of Gordian told the Blount County Board of Education during a work session Thursday, May 5. She noted the average age of BCS buildings is 42 years.
Because the data is based on expected life cycles, not everything listed may be an actual need if it still works. For example, the total includes $5.8 million for direct digital controls for heating, ventilation and cooling systems across the district that are at the end of their expected life cycle.
Church also noted some needs would be required by current building codes, but BCS would not need to make the upgrades unless it began a major renovation, such as Lanier and Townsend Elementary schools not having fire sprinkler systems.
Over the next few months James Duke, BCS facilities supervisor, and his team will review the data and the buildings, noting what costs can be deferred. For example, they will note whether items at the end of their expected life cycle are still in good condition.
In addition, BCS can do some of the work itself, such as replacing ground fault circuit interrupter outlets.
That will allow BCS to prioritize work and adjust the expected costs.
"It's a big number whatever it is. It's not $10 million; it's not $2 million," Church told the board.
The database allows BCS to look at the needs from multiple angles, at an individual school, across levels of schools, by priority, or in types of systems, such as electrical. "It's a very robust database," Duke said.
The school board expects Duke to present his evaluation and a five-year plan by January 2023, when it will begin work on the 2023-24 budget.
Blount County government also hired Gordian to conduct a facilities assessment on its other buildings, and the presentation of that data is expected this summer.
